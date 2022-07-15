Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Size to Grow by USD 159.19 billion at a CAGR of 26.84% - Technavio

Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Advertisers are using LBS to reach out to a specific target audience. They prefer LBS over traditional media as the former is more cost-effective in terms of advertising.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The location-based services (LBS) market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Location-based Services Market Players Include:

AiRISTA Flow Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT and T Inc.

CenTrak Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Emanate Wireless

Esri

Foursquare

General Electric Co.

HERE Global BV

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Siemens AG

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Ziff Davis Inc.

Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The location-based services (lbs) market report covers the following areas:

Location-Based Services (LBS) Market FAQs

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.84% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 159.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AiRISTA Flow Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., CenTrak Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emanate Wireless, Esri, Foursquare, General Electric Co., HERE Global BV, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Zebra Technologies Corp., and Ziff Davis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Outdoor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Outdoor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Indoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Indoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Indoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Indoor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Indoor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 89: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 94: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 99: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Esri

Exhibit 103: Esri - Overview



Exhibit 104: Esri - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Esri - Key offerings

10.7 Foursquare

Exhibit 106: Foursquare - Overview



Exhibit 107: Foursquare - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Foursquare - Key offerings

10.8 HERE Global BV

Exhibit 109: HERE Global BV - Overview



Exhibit 110: HERE Global BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: HERE Global BV - Key offerings

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 112: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 116: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 121: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 122: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 124: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

10.12 Zebra Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 126: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

