Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market to grow by USD 7.67 billion between 2022 - 2027, The growing popularity of 360-degree content drives the location-based VR market. - Technavio

Technavio

19 Sep, 2023, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the location-based virtual reality (VR) market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 7.67 billion. The growing popularity of 360-degree content drives the location-based VR market. Several advancements in VR as well as 3D, 4D, and 5D technologies have fueled the launch of this solution. Consequently, there is a significant advancement in technologies in the entertainment sector. It offers an all-around view of the scene and thereby enhances the experience of the viewer. Furthermore, VR games supported with 360-degree content provide an improved entertainment experience. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the location-based VR market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2023-2027
  • Market Challenge - The requirement for high-speed Internet and computation power challenges the growth of the location-based VR market. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The location-based virtual reality (VR) market is segmented by Application (VR arcades, VR cinemas, and VR theme parks), Type (Hardware and Software), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The VR arcades segment is significant during the forecast period. User's physical presence in a virtual environment is enhanced by this technology. This has resulted in several launches of VR-based arcade games over the last few years. In October 2022, Sandbox VR launched its two arcade games in Germany Deadwood Valley and Deadwood Mansion. Similarly, in 2021, Vertigo Games acquired Springboard VR which is a platform offering VR venue management software and content. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the VR arcade segment of the location-based VR market during the forecast period.
  • APAC will contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the location-based virtual reality (VR) market:

Dreamscape Immersive Inc., Embracer Group AB, EXIT Adventures GmbH, Groove Jones LLC, HOLOGATE GmbH, HTC Corp., Intel Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Neurogaming Ltd., Next Now, NVIDIA Corp., Positron, Sandbox VR Inc., Survios Inc., Tetra Studios, The VOID, Tiffon Co. Ltd., WHO VR, Zero Latency Pty Ltd., VRstudios Inc.

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

