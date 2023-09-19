Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market to grow by USD 7.67 billion between 2022 - 2027, The growing popularity of 360-degree content drives the location-based VR market. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the location-based virtual reality (VR) market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 7.67 billion. The growing popularity of 360-degree content drives the location-based VR market. Several advancements in VR as well as 3D, 4D, and 5D technologies have fueled the launch of this solution. Consequently, there is a significant advancement in technologies in the entertainment sector. It offers an all-around view of the scene and thereby enhances the experience of the viewer. Furthermore, VR games supported with 360-degree content provide an improved entertainment experience. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the location-based VR market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge - The requirement for high-speed Internet and computation power challenges the growth of the location-based VR market. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The location-based virtual reality (VR) market is segmented by Application (VR arcades, VR cinemas, and VR theme parks), Type (Hardware and Software), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The VR arcades segment is significant during the forecast period. User's physical presence in a virtual environment is enhanced by this technology. This has resulted in several launches of VR-based arcade games over the last few years. In October 2022 , Sandbox VR launched its two arcade games in Germany Deadwood Valley and Deadwood Mansion. Similarly, in 2021, Vertigo Games acquired Springboard VR which is a platform offering VR venue management software and content. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the VR arcade segment of the location-based VR market during the forecast period.

is significant during the forecast period. User's physical presence in a virtual environment is enhanced by this technology. This has resulted in several launches of VR-based arcade games over the last few years. In , Sandbox VR launched its two arcade games in Deadwood Valley and Deadwood Mansion. Similarly, in 2021, Vertigo Games acquired Springboard VR which is a platform offering VR venue management software and content. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the VR arcade segment of the location-based VR market during the forecast period. APAC will contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the location-based virtual reality (VR) market:

Dreamscape Immersive Inc., Embracer Group AB, EXIT Adventures GmbH, Groove Jones LLC, HOLOGATE GmbH, HTC Corp., Intel Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Neurogaming Ltd., Next Now, NVIDIA Corp., Positron, Sandbox VR Inc., Survios Inc., Tetra Studios, The VOID, Tiffon Co. Ltd., WHO VR, Zero Latency Pty Ltd., VRstudios Inc.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the APAC market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market in Healthcare market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,019.06 million. This virtual reality market in healthcare market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and services), end-user (research and diagnostics, hospitals and clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Growing demand for healthcare services is notably driving the Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market growth.

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) smart glasses market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,297.59 million.This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (gaming, education, industrial, and military), product (optical see-through and video see-through), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of AR/VR smart glasses is the key factor driving global augmented reality and virtual reality smart glasses market growth.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio