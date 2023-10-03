Location Intelligence Market Share Valuation Surges to USD 66.94 Bn By 2032, Propelled by a Remarkable CAGR of 15.3%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Location Intelligence Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom), By Application (Remote Monitoring, Risk Management), By Service (System Integration, Consulting), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global location intelligence market size/share was valued at USD 16.14 Billion in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 66.94 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period."

Global Location Intelligence Market: Report Overview

Location intelligence, also known as location awareness, is a technique for gathering information from geographical data to address particular issues in a variety of industries. It uses geographic information system (GIS) tools primarily to offer operational and analytical business solutions. The technology assists organizations and governments in collecting important data sets, such as transactional, point-of-sale, and GPS data required for in-depth geographic analysis.

By utilizing location data derived from customer behaviors, Internet of Things (IoT) data sources, environmental elements, and GPS devices, corporate and government analysts are able to maximize their strategic position. Additionally, the location intelligence market is expanding as strategic decisions are more effective when the public and commercial sectors use spatial analytics to identify patterns and trends that relate to particular company demands.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

Autodesk

Bosch Software Innovations

HERE Technologies

MDA Corp.

Navizon

Pitney Bowes

Qualcomm Technologies

Supermap Software

Tibco Software

Trimble

Trueposition, & Wireless Logic

Location Intelligence Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 66.94 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 18.59 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 15.3% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players Autodesk, Bosch Software Innovations, HERE Technologies, MDA Corp., Navizon, Pitney Bowes, Qualcomm Technologies, Supermap Software, Tibco Software, Trimble, Trueposition, & Wireless Logic Segments Covered By Application, By Services, By Vertical, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Key Growth Driving Factors

Extensive use of mobile applications: The way services are provided to end users has undergone a considerable change as a result of the widespread use of mobile applications and the sophisticated location-sharing capabilities of mobile devices. By enabling quick and easy product location, the integration of location information with in-store location technology improves the customer experience.

Enhances business services and products: Location intelligence is an IoT technology that places organizations in a position to identify consumer trends, comprehend consumer behavior, and access a variety of data about niche markets. Businesses may improve their services and goods because of this skill, which also makes it easier to make informed decisions and deal with market uncertainty, which is increasing the location intelligence market demand.

Increased investments in infrastructure: Numerous business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) applications have been made possible by rising infrastructure investments and the adoption of advanced technologies. These include managing customers, facilities, and sales and marketing.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Adoption of location-based solutions: In order to successfully implement COVID-19 vaccination programs, healthcare, and governmental institutions used location-based systems, which helped public health activities. Additionally, it is anticipated that in the upcoming years, the location intelligence market size will increase due to the growing emphasis on asset management across numerous industry sectors.

Advantages of location intelligence: Predictive analytics, risk analysis, instant monitoring of patterns and tendencies, and optimization of business operations and services are further benefits of location intelligence. Organizations now have more capacity to collect user data due to the growing trend of digital transformation, which is a development that will likely boost the industry's growth.

Segmental Analysis

Sales and Marketing Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

Tools for location intelligence are essential for streamlining complex sales and marketing processes. These technologies effectively collect important information needed for marketing campaigns and make it easier to predict outcomes, streamlining the operations in the process. Location intelligence is also essential for remotely managing inventory, temperature in buildings, and energy use.

It also enables monitoring and controlling the workers both inside and outside. Using location intelligence enables businesses to project asset maintenance schedules, monitor employee activity, assess room occupancy, and efficiently manage remote personnel.

Consumer Goods Sector Witnesses Highest Growth

The fastest growing sector will be consumer goods. This growing location intelligence market trend can be linked to the industry's successful handling of difficulties relating to retail. Predicting store sales, estimating market demand by location and product, profiling drive times and distances, planning site selections, evaluating franchise areas and overlap, analyzing sales and market shares, estimating market demand by location and product, optimizing territories, and profiling customer segments are just a few of the challenges that these problems cover.

Geographical Overview

North America: The largest portion was held by North America. Throughout the projected period, it is anticipated that this region's growth trajectory will remain the same. In the region, smartphone adoption peaked at 80% in 2022 and has since steadily increased. Additionally, the development of geographic information systems and business intelligence analytics is a major factor in the rise.

Asia Pacific: The location intelligence market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest. To improve the quality of life and lessen the pressures on residents, regional governmental bodies and municipal organizations are improving their services through the analysis of asset location data. As a result, organizations are increasingly implementing location intelligence systems to enhance asset management, reduce processes and boost productivity.

Browse the Detail Report "Location Intelligence Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom), By Application (Remote Monitoring, Risk Management), By Service (System Integration, Consulting), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/location-intelligence-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

The "HERE Anonymizer," a cutting-edge solution for anonymizing location data in self-hosted environments, was introduced by HERE Technologies in July 2023. This cutting-edge technology handles both historical and current location data while maintaining data privacy throughout.

. This cutting-edge technology handles both historical and current location data while maintaining data privacy throughout. Qualcomm Technologies unveiled state-of-the-art satellite technologies in June 2023 for improved remote monitoring and asset tracking in the IoT space. These all-encompassing solutions include the satellite-capable Qualcomm 212S Modem and Qualcomm 9205S Modem chipset.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the location intelligence market report based on application, service, vertical, and region:

By Application Outlook

Workforce Management

Asset Management

Facility Management

Risk Management

Remote Monitoring

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Customer management

Others

By Service Outlook

Consulting

System Integration

Others

By Vertical Outlook

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government & Defense

Manufacturing & Industrial

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Utilities & Energy

Media & Entertainment

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

