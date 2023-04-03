Location Managers Guild International 10th Annual Awards Call for Entries From Around the Globe

Online Submissions Open Today / Timeline Set

Awards to be Held on August 26, 2023

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) announces that submissions for the 10th Annual LMGI Awards are now open online at www.LocationManagers.org, closing on Sunday, May 21, 2023. This year also celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the LMGI. The LMGI Awards spotlight and honor the instrumental role of filming locations in setting tone, revealing character and enhancing the storytelling narrative. Additionally, the LMGI Awards honor film commissions who have gone above and beyond during the scouting, pre-production and production of specific projects.

Submissions are now open for the Location Managers Guild International 10th Annual Awards.

The LMGI accepts domestic and international submissions for works that demonstrate the importance of locations in supporting tone, character development and storyline. Productions that were first released between June 2, 2022 and June 1, 2023, with at least 60% of the production shot on location are eligible. Nominations will be announced on Friday, June 30, 2023. Submissions are open online at www.LocationManagers.org to LMGI members and non-members alike.

The entry and voting timeline for The 10TH Annual LMGI Awards is as follows:

Entry Submission Period Opens - Monday, April 3, 2023

Entry Submission Period Closes - Sunday, May 21 ( 11:59 pm PDT )

( ) Online Voting for Nominees Opens - Friday, June 2

Nominee Voting Closes - Sunday, June 11

Nominees Announced - Friday, June 30

Final Voting Opens - Friday, July 14 ,

, Final Voting Closes - Sunday, July 23 ( 11:59 pm PDT )

( ) Winners announced at LMGI Awards - Saturday, August 26

Outstanding Location Awards will be presented in the following categories: Contemporary Film, Period Film, Contemporary TV, Period TV, TV Serial Program/Anthology/Limited Series, Commercials, and Film Commissions. Honorary Awards include the Humanitarian, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer, and Eva Monley Award. Co-chairing the 2023 LMGI Awards are John Rakich, LMGI President, and Robin Citrin, Supervising Location Manager. For further information about the LMGI Awards, contact Erika Howard at [email protected].

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses , and communities. We promote awareness of the location professionals' place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers or Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations.

For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit www.LocationManagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and Twitter (@TheLMGI).

