Location Services Announces Leadership Changes

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Location Services, LLC, a premier provider of loss mitigation solutions for the financial services industry, has made several changes to its senior management team. It was announced that Lee McCarty, CEO of Location Services, has decided to retire after 35 years in the auto finance industry. "I am very proud of our leadership team and the company we have created. Most importantly, I am proud of the Location Services team members, who through their commitment and tireless work, helped establish our footprint which now covers 26 states and Guam," said McCarty.

Location Services is pleased to announce that Jerry Kroshus, Chief Client Relations Officer, has been named CEO of Location Services effective immediately. Kroshus brings a wealth of industry experience and strong relationships to this role, with more than 30 years in the auto finance industry. Kroshus' prior experience includes CEO of Auto Approve, an auto refinance company he co-founded, President and CEO of PAR North America, and senior leadership roles with HSBC Auto Finance and Citigroup. David Heller of Delaware Street Capital (DSC), the parent company of Location Services, said, "We couldn't be more pleased to have Jerry in the CEO role. He is a highly respected leader in this industry, and he will ensure that our teams service our clients at a high level and continuously deliver top results."

Eric Gerdes, President and COO of Location Services will transition into a newly created position within Location Services' Holding Company, working with Delaware Street Capital (DSC). Gerdes joined Location Services in 2018 and has held leadership roles in operations, risk and compliance that were instrumental in the execution of Location Services' acquisition strategy.

Location Services also announced that Shawn White, Vice President of Client Relations, will assume the role of COO of Location Services. White joined Location Services in 2017 and has held leadership roles in operations, compliance and client relations. White brings 15 years of experience in the auto finance industry including prior roles as Director of Collections at Exeter Finance and extensive experience at Ally Financial. Kroshus said, "Shawn's diverse experience in different areas of the business makes him uniquely qualified and I could not be more excited to have him in this role."

About Location Services

Location Services, LLC is owned by Delaware Street Capital (DSC), an investment group that has invested billions of dollars in business acquisitions. DSC provides unprecedented financial strength to Location Services, ensuring Location Services provides efficient, effective and compliant recovery-management and loss-mitigation services and solutions. Location Services offers a full range of auto financial services including recovery, transportation and remarketing services.

