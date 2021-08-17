Location3 Adds Multiple Franchise Marketing Veterans to Staff, Optimizes MarTech Stack

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Location3, the digital agency known for delivering enterprise strategy with local activation, continued an impressive growth trend by adding three veteran franchise marketing executives to their burgeoning team. Ted Asbury (formerly of Arby's, The Honey Baked Ham Company, Lynx Franchising) has joined as Executive V.P. of Franchise Strategy, Vera Shafiq (formerly of College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving) has joined as Senior Director of Digital Strategy, and Drue Townsend (formerly of FASTSIGNS International, Brice Foods) is serving as Franchising Brand Strategist in a fractional capacity. The trio of new additions brings a combined 50+ years' experience in franchising to an agency that has already demonstrated success in franchise marketing on behalf of hundreds of multi-unit brands and thousands of franchisees since 2008.

The hiring move also coincides with significant advancements made over the past 18 months to the agency's local marketing software, LOCALACT, with several new feature releases rolled out to current users and enhanced technology integration on the backend. Despite a variety of marketing, operational and economic challenges experienced by franchisors and franchisees during the pandemic, LOCALACT has continued to experience strong growth in both customer engagement and monthly recurring revenue, further positioning Location3 as a leader in the franchise marketing category.

"We're incredibly excited to have Ted, Vera and Drue join our team and be able to leverage their extensive franchising experience as we go forward," said Location3's Managing Director, Crystal Ware. "Between their firsthand knowledge of our industry and our target market, and the continued investments we're making in our LOCALACT tech stack, we feel confident about our trajectory for sustained growth in the months and years ahead." Ware herself was also recently promoted to Managing Director, assuming a larger role in helping Location3 develop its strategic roadmap over the next five years and beyond.

Location3 manages enterprise and local digital marketing programs for multi-unit brands in categories that include retail, restaurants, education, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, service-based businesses and more. To learn more, visit Location3.com today.

About Location3

Location3 is the digital agency that delivers enterprise strategy with local activation. Founded in 1999, we're the strategic marketing partner of the world's most recognizable multi-unit brands and franchise systems. Our local marketing platform, LOCALACT, gives franchisees and local business owners the tools they need to advertise online and understand marketing performance. Our philosophy of "People + Platform" leverages both in-house strategic experts and best-in-class technology to drive maximum efficiency in digital marketing. For press inquiries, contact Joshua Allen ([email protected]).

