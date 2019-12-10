Location3 Announces New Yelp Partnership Along with Major Updates to Its LOCALACT Marketing Platform for Customers in Advance of 2020

"We're excited to launch Location3 as a Yelp Advertising Partner," said Drew Canniff, Division Vice President, Agency and Partner Sales, Yelp. "Hundreds of thousands of businesses advertise on Yelp to amplify their online presence and increase opportunities to attract new customers. Through this partnership with Location3, we'll deliver real value to Location3's customers by providing the tools to generate more customer leads and visits."

In addition to Yelp ad campaigns, Location3 also announced the rollout of localized digital advertising campaign options for Google Display Network and Google Shopping within LOCALACT, now available to all users currently leveraging the platform to reach and convert more customers online. Additional feature releases of note from Q4-2019 include a new Google Ads campaign targeting map, Facebook Ad demographic data and ad previews, and additional reporting customization, all aimed at preparing LOCALACT for significant user growth and adoption in 2020.

"We've been fortunate to achieve both a strategic expansion of our industry partnerships and an impressive level of advancement in our technology over the past six months," said Alex Porter, CEO of Location3 and Certified Franchise Executive. "We are confident that as we head into the new year, Location3 and LOCALACT are well-positioned to be the premier digital solution for multi-location brands and the customers they serve."

