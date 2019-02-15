L'Occitane en Provence is Celebrating Women Nationwide

To coincide with the campaign, L'Occitane is also launching their new line of luxurious creams with SPF , since the only filter women actually need each day is the one from the sun. Every day, skin is exposed to harmful UV rays, which may cause sunburn and accelerate skin aging. L'Occitane's Immortelle Divine Light Cream SPF 20 ($110) and Immortelle Precious Light Cream SPF 20 ($64) feature organic and sustainably produced Immortelle, in addition to UV protection, to provide a nourishing, and healthy glow for younger-looking skin over time. The Immortelle Divine Light Cream SPF 20 and Immortelle Precious Light Cream SPF 20 both offer broad-spectrum SPF 20 protection and leaves skin with a youthful radiance.

L'Occitane currently employs 1,315 women in the United States, and ten of them – hailing from the North America corporate offices and in-store teams – are the faces of the campaign.

"Women often feel pressured to filter themselves. Whether they're in a meeting, speaking with friends, parenting children, browsing the internet or simply getting ready for the day – they both knowingly and unknowingly filter themselves to be the people they think society expects them to be," said Christina Polychroni, Chief Marketing and E-Commerce Officer for North America. "At L'Occitane, we celebrate women who live life unfiltered each and every day, unapologetically."

The campaign, which rolls out in February, will be featured nationwide across retail stores, digital platforms and social media highlighting the emotions, personal mantras, and unique stories of how the L'Occitane family lives life unfiltered.

The heart of the campaign celebrates confident, diverse women who are authentic and their truest self, no filter needed. The faces of the campaign include:

Dongfang, Beauty Advisor – "I embrace my religious beliefs, no filter needed."

– "I embrace my religious beliefs, no filter needed." Dooman, Boutique Manager – "I shower my friends and family with love, no filter needed."

– "I shower my friends and family with love, no filter needed." Hana, Supply Chain – "I feel beautiful in my own skin, no filter needed."

– "I feel beautiful in my own skin, no filter needed." Jelissa, Boutique Manager – "I laugh without fear of the future, no filter needed."

– "I laugh without fear of the future, no filter needed." Joanna, Graphic Designer – "I embrace being bi-cultural, no filter needed."

– "I embrace being bi-cultural, no filter needed." Kristina, Learning and Development – "I am my authentic self, no filter needed."

– "I am my authentic self, no filter needed." Lobar , Beauty Advisor – "I love to learn something new every day, no filter needed."

, – "I love to learn something new every day, no filter needed." Marisa, Marketing – "I show my true emotion, no filter needed."

"I show my true emotion, no filter needed." Masiel, Boutique Manager – "I hold my newborn baby with love, no filter needed."

– "I hold my newborn baby with love, no filter needed." Valerie, Boutique Manager – "I motivate my teams to be their best selves, no filter needed."

During the five-week campaign period, L'Occitane is inspiring social media users to connect with a woman (or women) that makes them feel empowered by tagging them on the brand's social media channels. With the question, "What is something you don't need a filter for?" fans can also share their personal stories using the campaign hashtag.

For additional information, please visit usa.loccitane.com.

Join the conversation on Instagram at @loccitaneusa #SPFismyFilter #NoFilterNeeded #LoveLoccitane.

ABOUT L' OCCITANE EN PROVENCE

Founded by Oliver Baussan 40 years ago, L'OCCITANE captures the true art de vivre of Provence, offering a sensorial immersion in the natural beauty and lifestyle of the south of France. From the texture of L'OCCITANE products to their scent, each skincare, body care and fragrance formula promises pleasure through beauty and well-being—a moment rich in enjoyment and discovery that goes beyond tangible benefits to create a different experience of Provence. L'OCCITANE products are available at usa.loccitane.com and in 200+ boutiques throughout the U.S.

