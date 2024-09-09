L'OCCITANE en Provence Returns to the Upper West Side with a First-of-its-Kind Boutique

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L'OCCITANE en Provence has unveiled its latest store innovation through a revitalized Manhattan boutique. Situated in the heart of the Upper West Side at 416 Columbus Ave (West 80th St and Columbus Ave), this historical storefront has been redesigned in the spirit of the brand's birthplace: Provence.

L'OCCITANE's new Upper West Side Boutique, as seen from the corner of West 80th St and Columbus Avenue. L'OCCITANE's new Upper West Side Boutique, interior view.

The 891 square foot boutique is settled within the Central Park West Historic District and was thoughtfully designed to bring the essence of the brand to the New York City Neighborhood. Featuring an elevated store design and concept, history and architecture blend together to create an experience unique to L'OCCITANE. Through natural materials, historic construction, and iconic skincare products, the brand engages with its guests through their senses.

Upon entering the store, rich storytelling envelopes each guest through a luxurious palette of authentic Provençal materials and a series of archways indicative of the ever-present arches found throughout Provence. Beneath these lays a herringbone pattern of terracotta tiles, reminiscent of the craftsmanship local to the same region. Towards the back of the boutique, the traditional cashier counter has been removed. In its stead, frictionless guest interactions can occur anywhere in the boutique thanks to a mobile POS system.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the essence of L'OCCITANE by indulging in a variety of personalized shopping experiences. Beyond simply browsing, visitors can take advantage of an array of thoughtfully curated services designed to enhance their connection with the brand. These offerings include mini-facials, soothing hand massages, and detailed skin analysis using a magnifying skin scanner, allowing for a deeper understanding of one's skincare needs. Beyond these services, guests can enjoy complimentary gift wrapping and remote private shopping with a beauty host.

"We are very excited to expand our presence in New York City through the opening of this boutique, in the heart of such an iconic neighborhood," says Yann Tanini, Managing Director of L'OCCITANE North America. "This store offers a distinctive experience, immersing visitors in the essence of L'OCCITANE's origins. It encapsulates everything that makes our brand exceptional—the sense of community, the rich heritage of Provence, and the passionate people who bring our products to life."

This location is one of 5 new concept boutiques that are set to open this Fall in the Tri-state area, including a new boutique at Belmont Village (Long Island) and remodeled boutiques at Madison Avenue (NYC), Newark International Airport (NJ), and Short Hills (NJ).

The Upper West Side boutique is open daily (Monday-Saturday from 10am-7pm and Sundays from 11am-6pm.)

About L'OCCITANE en Provence

Since 1976, L'OCCITANE has shared beauty with a respect for people and nature. Its vision is to turn consumption into regeneration with the belief that every action — big or small — can make a difference. L'OCCITANE offers a luxury range of skincare, fragrances, and wellbeing products enriched with authentic, traceable ingredients. Continuing to honor the Mediterranean art de vivre—the art of living beautifully— L'OCCITANE draws from local traditions and craftsmanship to share these sensorial experiences with the world.

SOURCE L'OCCITANE en Provence