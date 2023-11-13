LOCH Technologies and Monarc Holdings Announce Strategic Partnership for UAS Innovation

News provided by

LOCH Technologies

13 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarc Holdings and LOCH Technologies are excited to announce a strategic partnership that will help redefine the landscape of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and bring the LOCH Machine Vision Platform™ to the skies.

Continue Reading
AirShield DRONE - discover electronic eavesdropping, rogue cell towers, and security weaknesses.
AirShield DRONE - discover electronic eavesdropping, rogue cell towers, and security weaknesses.

The LOCH Wireless Machine Vision platform delivers next-generation cybersecurity for cellular 5G, broad-spectrum IoT, IIoT, and operational technology (OT) environments to help organizations improve security posture and reduce risk by using AirShield AI-driven artificial intelligence and machine learning to respond to threats in real-time.

Monarc's Exerys subsidiary recently introduced its cutting-edge Group 2 UAS platform, ANAX™. This platform is celebrated for its unprecedented performance, C-UAS capabilities, and adaptability across various applications, ranging from defense to industrial sectors. Exerys' commitment to pushing the boundaries of UAS technology has made them a pivotal new player in the industry.

Exerys and LOCH will integrate the AirShield Sensor with the ANAX platform for mobile monitoring of large areas that need advanced security. This will provide situational awareness in all spectrums, including those that cannot be seen. Exerys will also work with LOCH to further develop their military and defense use cases.

Garry Drummond, Founder and CEO of LOCH, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership allows us to provide clients with an integrated solution that pairs our platform with the ANAX UAS capabilities. We look forward to a bright future of innovation together."

Joe Cufari, CEO of Monarc, concurred, saying, "Our customers are excited to have the advanced AirShield AI sensor technology to complement the capabilities of our ANAX platform. LOCH's technology is a game-changer in security and RF surveillance  monitoring."

About LOCH:

LOCH Technologies, a pioneer in wireless threat monitoring and mitigation,  provides actionable RF signal intelligence across 5G cellular and broad-spectrum wireless IoT and IIoT devices to help organizations improve their security posture and reduce risk across the enterprise. Every wireless device needs to be visible and secure, regardless of what type of device it is, what protocol it uses, and who owns it. The goal of LOCH's Wireless Machine Vision(™) platform is to provide visibility across unsecured, misconfigured, or unmanaged devices connected through wireless networks.  Find out more at www.LOCH.io

Media Contact: Ashok Madanahalli, 650-455-3398, [email protected]

About Monarc Holdings, Inc. & Exerys:
Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monarc drives the growth of innovative ideas and technologies that protect people, places, and things. A wholly owned subsidiary of Monarc, Exerys designs and develops advanced technology solutions including the revolutionary new ANAX UAS platform. For more information about Monarc and Exerys, please visit www.monarcgroup.net and www.exerys.com.

Joseph Cufari, CEO [email protected]   

SOURCE LOCH Technologies

Also from this source

LOCH Technologies Completes Acquisition of Avirtek Inc. for Predictive AI/ML Data Detection and Response (DDR) Capabilities.

LOCH Technologies Completes Acquisition of Avirtek Inc. for Predictive AI/ML Data Detection and Response (DDR) Capabilities.

Avirtek was founded in 2006 by Professor Salim Hariri, Ph.D., Director of the NSF Center for Cloud and Autonomic Computing (CAC) at the University of ...
LOCH Technologies Appoints AT&T Executive Matt Wickline as VP of Sales

LOCH Technologies Appoints AT&T Executive Matt Wickline as VP of Sales

LOCH Technologies, a leading provider in wireless attack surface management, is announcing the appointment of Matthew Wickline as Vice President of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.