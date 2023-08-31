LOCHNER CELEBRATES FIRST GRADUATES OF DEPAUL LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, proudly announces the graduation of participants in the DePaul University Leadership Foundations Certificate program.

Lochner's Graduates of the DePaul Leadership Program pictured with Lochner's Board Chairman and CEO Terry Ruhl.
Aligning with the company's vision to establish a market leading professional services organization, Lochner joined forces with DePaul University's Driehaus College of Business to customize a best-in-class leadership program. Founded in 1912, Driehaus is among the first 10 business colleges in the United States and has distinguished itself as a leading school for developing business professionals.

Seventeen individuals within Lochner were selected to participate in the year-long curriculum led by internationally recognized scholar, instructor, and consultant, Dr. Erich C. Dierdorff. The program is designed to accelerate management skills, helping professionals effectively think about leadership and leading people. Other facilitators of the program include award-winning DePaul professor Dr. Robert S. Rubin and Manifest Financial President and CEO, David Dixon.

As a DePaul doctorate alumnus, Lochner's Board Chairman and CEO Terry Ruhl stated, "We are honored to have DePaul partner with us in their inaugural certificate program, reinforcing Lochner's commitment to career advancement and fostering the growth and development of our people. Congratulations to Josh Brewer, Matt Cochran, Rich Cohen, Matthew Daeda, Jeffrey Drees, Guy Evans, Adam Fisher, Shelly Flores, Daniel Holden, Alejandro Jaureguy, Huy Le, Matt Randall, Kenny Rich, Hillary Schlehuber, Matt Shelton, Jon Sherrick, and Christina Yokeley for leading the way."

The next group of colleagues to begin the Leadership Foundations Certificate program in January 2024 include participants across Lochner's family of companies, Armstrong Consultants, K Friese + Associates, and KOA Corporation.

About Lochner
Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

