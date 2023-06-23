LOCHNER CELEBRATES WOMEN IN ENGINEERING DAY WITH INITIATIVES, PARTNERSHIPS, AND BOARD APPOINTMENT

News provided by

LOCHNER

23 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHICAGO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, is proud to announce several significant developments that further promote and support women in the engineering industry. These initiatives reflect Lochner's commitment to fostering diversity, inclusion, and empowerment within its workforce and the broader community.

Welcoming Women-Run Businesses and Making a New Board Appointment
Lochner welcomed two women-run businesses, K Friese + Associates (KFA) and KOA Corporation, to its infrastructure platform. Additionally, Lochner is proud to announce the appointment of Karen Friese, Founder and CEO of K Friese + Associates, to the Lochner's Board of Directors.

Fostering a Culture of Belonging
The company understands the importance of cultivating a workplace culture where everyone feels valued, respected, and included. To further achieve this goal, Lochner is establishing and supporting affinity groups aimed at promoting camaraderie, mentorship, and professional development. As part of these efforts, Lochner is extending the reach of KFA's Women's Group to encompass the broader Lochner organization.

Supporting WTS International and Professional Development
Lochner proudly supports WTS International as a national sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to advancing women in engineering. Employees are encouraged to participate in various learning opportunities and peer-to-peer networking events organized by WTS and designed to elevate professional growth and career development. By actively engaging with industry peers, Lochner promotes knowledge-sharing and supports the advancement of women professionals in transportation.

Advancing the MobilityXX Mission
Lochner is an active participant in MobilityXX, a strategic partnership between ITS America, The Ray, and WTS International, with the aim of increasing the representation of women in the transportation workforce by 10 percent over the next 10 years. The company has committed to multiple actions in support of #10in10, as well as partaking in peer exchanges with other organizations and partners to further advance the MobilityXX mission. 

In recognition of International Women in Engineering Day, Terry Ruhl, Lochner's Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman expressed, "Today, we celebrate the many achievements of the talented women across our family of companies and around the world. The contributions of women in engineering are highly significant and transformative, driving innovation and shaping the world in which we live. Lochner is committed to creating a workplace where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered to make meaningful contributions to our business, and the communities we serve." 

About Lochner 

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms. The Lochner family of companies includes California-based KOA Corporation, Colorado-based Armstrong Consultants, and Texas-based K Friese + Associates.

CONTACT: 

Laura White

Director of Marketing and Business Development

[email protected]

737.704.3080 | 701.269.2110 (cell)

SOURCE LOCHNER

Also from this source

LOCHNER TO PROVIDE UTILITY ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

LOCHNER TO PROVIDE GEC SERVICES TO THE NORTH EAST TEXAS REGIONAL MOBILITY AUTHORITY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.