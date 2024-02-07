LOCHNER RESELECTED AS CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CONSULTANT TO THE NORTH TEXAS TOLLWAY AUTHORITY

News provided by

H.W. Lochner, Inc.

07 Feb, 2024, 09:15 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, has been reselected by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) to provide construction engineering consulting services under a new four-year contract.

Lochner will assist with various NTTA projects as an extension of the tollway authority's staff supporting construction through a comprehensive suite of services encompassing project management, engineering, environmental, and construction oversight. The firm previously served in this role from 2020 to 2023 supporting delivery of the NTTA program across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

"Lochner is committed to NTTA's mission of providing a safe and reliable toll road system to meet the region's growing transportation infrastructure needs," said Lochner's Regional Manager and Senior Vice President Phil Russell, PE. "We look forward to continuing to serve NTTA, their stakeholders, and the multitude of tollway users in the North Texas metropolitan area."

NTTA's toll system includes five toll roads, two bridges and a tunnel. The 360 Tollway, Addison Airport Toll Tunnel, Chisholm Trail Parkway, Dallas North Tollway, Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge, Mountain Creek Lake Bridge, President George Bush Turnpike, and the Sam Rayburn Tollway serve as critical connectors in one of the fastest growing regions in the U.S.

In alignment with Lochner's commitment to creating a more equitable playing field for underrepresented businesses, the company will continue participation in the NTTA Relationships and Opportunities Advancing Diversity (ROAD) Program. The mission of the ROAD program is to strengthen the NTTA through the inclusion of disadvantaged, minority- and women-owned business participation in the procurement of goods and services. As a mentor, Lochner will work with a ROAD partner protégé to further build their capacity and business opportunity. 

About Lochner
Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and program/construction management services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the US. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

CONTACT:

Laura White

Director of Marketing and Business Development

[email protected]

737.704.3080 | 701.269.2110 (cell)

SOURCE H.W. Lochner, Inc.

