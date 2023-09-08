LOCHNER SELECTED TO LEAD PROJECT DEVELOPMENT & ENVIRONMENTAL STUDY FOR HURRICANE EVACUATION ROUTE AND MAJOR RAIL CROSSING IN SOUTH FLORIDA

News provided by

LOCHNER

08 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, has been selected by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to conduct a Project Development & Environment (PD&E) study of transportation challenges at the SR 714/Monterey Road intersection with the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railroad Crossing.

SR 714 is an essential hurricane evacuation route, stretching from Kanner Highway to east of SE Dixie Highway and encompassing Martin County's Witham Field Airport. It also includes five signalized intersections along SR 714 at Kanner Highway, Willoughby Boulevard, Monterey Extension Road, US 1, and Dixie Highway. The study aims to alleviate congestion while minimizing potential impacts on the environment and the community.

"Lochner is committed to enhancing safety along the State's corridors in alignment with FDOT's Target Zero initiative to improve how Florida connects, interacts, plans, designs, operates, and maintains its transportation system," said Lochner's Regional Manager and Vice President Don Skelton, PE. "We look forward to collaborating with FDOT and local stakeholders to develop safe and effective solutions for this critical multimodal intersection and railroad crossing."

Currently, the crossing accommodates approximately 25 daily trains, with an additional 15 expected from the new inter-city Brightline rail route connecting Miami and West Palm Beach. The train volume significantly contributes to traffic congestion and poses safety concerns for travelers. Furthermore, the proximity of SR 714/Dixie Highway and SR 714/US 1 intersections compound the issue.

Under the contract, Lochner will develop study alternatives aimed at improving traffic flow, supporting transportation needs, enhancing multimodal connectivity, and reducing emergency evacuation and response times while adhering to the Target Zero safety initiative. Lochner will also strategize to minimize adverse effects on the natural, social, cultural, and physical environments. The study is expected to result in a Type II Categorical Exclusion classification. Given the project's coastal location and its role as a hurricane evacuation route, resilience will be a critical consideration.

About Lochner 

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

CONTACT:     

Laura White

Director of Marketing and Business Development

[email protected]

737.704.3080| 701.269.2110 (cell)

SOURCE LOCHNER

Also from this source

LOCHNER CELEBRATES FIRST GRADUATES OF DEPAUL LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

LOCHNER ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF NATIONAL AVIATION PRACTICE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.