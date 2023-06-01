LOCHNER TO PROVIDE UTILITY ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

News provided by

LOCHNER

01 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of transportation infrastructure planning and engineering services, has been selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to provide utility engineering and coordination services in the agency's Waco and Bryan Districts, with potential assignments across the state.

The five-year indefinite deliverable contract award represents the first selection for Lochner and subconsultant Simon Engineering and Consulting, Inc., as a part of TxDOT's Diverse Relationships for Informative Value Exchange (DRIVE) Program. The DRIVE Program is an initiative aimed at promoting the involvement of emerging disadvantaged (DBE) firms in professional services contracts through a mentor-mentee relationship. Lochner has been paired with Simon Engineering to provide mentorship and knowledge sharing on business development, industry best practices, and business processes with the goal of building capacity to compete and deliver professional services contracts with TxDOT, other DOTs, or local governments.

Senior Vice President and South Central Regional Manager Phil Russell said, "Across our organization, Lochner has championed DBE and historically underutilized firms through the development of partnerships and participation in mentor-protégé programs. We look forward to collaborating with TxDOT and Simon Engineering to make a positive impact on transportation infrastructure in the region."

Lochner has expanded its utility engineering capabilities in Texas under the leadership of Andy Petter, who will serve as project manager on this TxDOT contract. Additionally, the company has enhanced its Texas services portfolio with the acquisition of K Friese + Associates (KFA). KFA provides water/wastewater, drainage, transportation, aviation, and municipal services to a diverse range of public sector clients in large and small communities throughout the state.

About Lochner 
Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for highway, bridge, rail, transit, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.  

CONTACT:           
Laura White
Director of Marketing and Business Development
[email protected]
737.704.3080 | 701.269.2110 (cell)

SOURCE LOCHNER

Also from this source

LOCHNER TO PROVIDE GEC SERVICES TO THE NORTH EAST TEXAS REGIONAL MOBILITY AUTHORITY

LOCHNER ACQUIRES K FRIESE + ASSOCIATES ADDING WATER, DRAINAGE AND MUNICIPAL SERVICES TO INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.