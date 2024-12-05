LoCI Controls Announces Methane Emission Reductions Across Its Portfolio of Environmental Attribute Projects

Landfill methane capture increased by an average of 17% across 10 projects nationwide

WAREHAM, Mass., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LoCI Controls, the leader in real-time monitoring and control technology for optimizing landfill methane capture, today announced results from its portfolio of 10 environmental attribute (EA) projects. (Environmental attributes are the credits, benefits, and emission reductions based on increased resource capture and/or resulting energy creation.) LoCI's EA portfolio leverages the voluntary carbon market to create additional revenue streams based on emission reductions from its advanced gas capture system.

Across the 10 EA projects, LoCI has effectively reduced emissions by over 436,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) per year — the greenhouse gas equivalent of removing more than 100,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road each year. Over the past three years, the company's environmental attribute project portfolio has averaged a 17% increase in methane capture.

These results demonstrate the ability of LoCI's system to capture methane from landfills and achieve "incremental" emission reductions (i.e., additional capture of methane that would have otherwise been emitted).

Last month, the COP29 climate change conference in Baku launched a Reducing Methane from Organic Waste Declaration which was signed by 30 countries, including the U.S. It calls on signatories to integrate lowering methane emissions from organic wastes into their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Organic waste in landfills is the source of landfill methane. LoCI provides an evidence-based way to significantly cut those emissions.

"We're proud to share these results, which demonstrate how LoCI not only reduces harmful methane emissions from landfills but also creates a new way for landfills to generate revenue," said Peter Quigley, CEO and Chairman of LoCI Controls. "LoCI aligns environmental sustainability with operator success in a way that can make a real impact across the U.S."

The results are calculated based on ACR's "Landfill Gas Destruction and Beneficial Use Projects" methodology, a standard approved as a Core Carbon Principle by The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market. High-integrity carbon credits can be issued based on these emission reductions, and when sold, open up a new source of revenue for landfill operators. By rapidly and cost-effectively reducing methane emissions from landfills, LoCI's system offers a practical, meaningful way to reduce waste sector methane emissions and help slow climate change.

About LoCI Controls

LoCI Controls, Inc. is the leading provider of real-time data and control systems which provide actionable insights to increase gas capture and cut methane emissions from landfills. Founded in 2012 by MIT graduate students, the company combines on-site measurement and cloud-based software to optimize landfill gas collection. LoCI currently supports gas collection operations on more than 65 U.S. landfills. LoCI's system and technology is covered by over 40 issued U.S. and international patents, with additional U.S. and international patents pending. For more information, visit locicontrols.com.

