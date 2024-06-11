LoCI Controls' Carbon Credits Meet ICVCM Standards with Latest ACR Methodology Approval

LoCI credits meet both The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market and CORSIA standards

WAREHAM, Mass., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LoCI Controls, the leader in real-time data and control technology to increase methane capture and reduce emissions from landfills, today announced its carbon credits now meet The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) standards through approved ACR methodologies.

This development follows the council's approval of the ACR "Methodology for the Quantification, Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions and Removals from Landfill Gas Destruction and Beneficial Use Projects," which has earned a Core Carbon Principle (CCP)-Approved status. To qualify for the label, methodologies must conform with the CCP criteria for robust quantification, including establishing conservative baselines and accounting for uncertainty and leakage.

LoCI-generated carbon credits now meet ICVCM standards through approved ACR methodologies. Post this

"We're thrilled to see the methodology used to generate LoCI's voluntary carbon credits has earned CCP approval from ICVCM. This latest recognition of permanent and quantifiable carbon credits — created by using LoCI's real-time data and control system to reduce landfill methane emissions — reinforces the importance of and need for innovation, technology, and action in the industry, and we're excited to be at the forefront," said Peter Quigley, CEO and Chairman of LoCI Controls.

"Earning Core Carbon Principles approval for ACR's Landfill Gas methodology is an important step forward," said Mary Jane Coombs, Director, Industrial Programs at ACR. "We remain focused on securing approvals from ICVCM for all credits from our portfolio of active methodologies, which includes emission reductions and removals from industrial and nature-based solutions. The urgency of climate change demands nothing less."

In addition to meeting the ICVCM standards, LoCI's generated carbon credits meet the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) standard, creating another opportunity to recognize reduced methane emissions — this time in support of international aviation offsets.

About LoCI Controls

LoCI Controls, Inc. is the leading real-time data and control company that increases methane capture and reduces emissions from landfills. Founded in 2013 by MIT graduate students, the company combines on-site measurement and cloud-based software to increase landfill gas collection, while also offering on-site and remote operating support, at landfills across the United States. LoCI's real-time data and control systems are currently supporting gas collection operations on more than 60 U.S. landfills. LoCI's system and technology is covered by over 35 issued U.S. and international patents, with additional U.S. and international patents pending. For more information, visit locicontrols.com .

About ACR at Winrock International

ACR is an internationally recognized carbon crediting program that operates in global compliance and voluntary carbon markets. A nonprofit enterprise of Winrock International, ACR was founded in 1996 as the first private greenhouse gas (GHG) registry in the world with the mission of harnessing the power of markets to improve the environment. ACR has long pioneered science-based methodologies for activities that reduce and remove GHG emissions in the forestry and land use, energy, and industrial sectors. ACR methodologies are built on the ACR Standard, which is rooted in sound science to ensure the emission reduction and removal credits we issue are real, additional, permanent, and independently verified. Learn more at https://acrcarbon.org/.

SOURCE LoCI Controls, Inc.