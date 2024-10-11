LoCI Controls Increases Methane Capture at Landfill Group Project by 32%

LoCI and Landfill Group recognized for focus on methane emissions reduction at 18th Annual Energy Vision Leadership Awards

WAREHAM, Mass., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LoCI Controls, the leader in real-time data and control technology to increase methane capture and reduce emissions from landfills, today announced the results of its project with Landfill Group, now in its sixth year, at the Hamm Sanitary Landfill in Lawrence, KS.

Using LoCI's system, the project achieved an average increase of 32% in gas capture over four years, calculated based on ACR's "Methodology for the Quantification, Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions and Removals from Landfill Gas Destruction and Beneficial Use Projects." The significant increase — over 614,000 MMBTUs of methane captured — is equivalent to removing 82,000 gas-powered passenger vehicles from the road for one year.

By providing actionable insights and facilitating faster troubleshooting across the gas collection system, LoCI's technology decreased Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) risks for the on-site landfill technicians. The LoCI system also improved plant uptime through automated control and tuning, allowing the project owner to consistently meet pipeline specifications for renewable natural gas (RNG) and see significant increases in revenue.

The success of LoCI and Landfill Group highlights the importance of innovation, data, and action in advancing sustainability in the waste industry and reducing greenhouse gas emissions for society at large.

"The results from Hamm Sanitary Landfill really speak for themselves — we have successfully increased gas collection and reduced methane emissions by partnering with LoCI over the years. We're happy to see increased industry recognition for our collective efforts and look forward to continuing to make a difference for the environment," said Mike Fenton, Director of Sales and Project Delivery at Landfill Group.

On Thursday, October 10th, LoCI Controls and Landfill Group were honored at the 2024 Leadership Awards ceremony hosted by Energy Vision, the sustainable energy NGO. The prestigious award acknowledged LoCI and Landfill Group as trailblazers in the industry, leading the way through their dedication to methane emissions reduction.

"LoCI was honored to receive the recent recognition from Energy Vision for our emission reduction efforts, working hand in hand with Landfill Group on their projects. These results demonstrate that combined efforts and partnerships to curb harmful methane emissions can have an immediate and tangible impact. We're proud of our continued relationship with Landfill Group and appreciate their like-minded focus on sustainability in the industry," said Peter Quigley, CEO and Chairman of LoCI Controls.

"Real-time monitoring and control systems are a critical piece of the puzzle for cutting methane emissions, as LoCI Controls and Landfill Group are proving," said Matt Tomich, Energy Vision's president. "This new data is a good example of just how big these systems' potential contribution to methane abatement across the waste industry can be. LoCI and Landfill Group are blazing a trail that the industry can follow to slash emissions, and we're delighted to recognize their leadership and stewardship with the Energy Vision Leadership Award."

About LoCI Controls

LoCI Controls, Inc. is the leading real-time data and control company that increases methane capture and reduces emissions from landfills. Founded in 2013 by MIT graduate students, the company combines on-site measurement and cloud-based software to increase landfill gas collection at locations across the United States. LoCI's systems are currently supporting gas collection operations on more than 65 U.S. landfills. The company's system and technology are covered by over 40 issued U.S. and international patents, with additional U.S. and international patents pending. For more information, visit locicontrols.com.

About Landfill Group

The Landfill Group is a family of successful companies with 30 years of industry experience (Enerdyne Power Systems, Advance One Development, Advance Biogas Systems, JADE Biogas Engineering). Involvement in more than 60 projects nationwide demonstrates Landfill Group's leadership in the landfill gas-to-energy industry. Our combination of development, engineering, operations, construction, equipment manufacturing and ownership of landfill gas projects across the country allows us to provide a complete solution to our customers. We have provided services to municipal and private landfill owners, and other developers, all while building a strong reputation within our industry. We are relied on for our expertise and knowledge in all phases of landfill gas-to-energy. We approach every project as if we own it ourselves and take pride in providing a quality experience — from setting the expectation during the planning process to combining innovative solutions, safety, and proven processes. We take pride in every landfill gas project we help to foster because we build it like we own it. For more information, visit landfillgroup.com.

About Energy Vision

Energy Vision is a 501[c]3 non-profit organization whose mission is to help guide the shift to clean and renewable energy for a sustainable, low-carbon future. Through research, education, and outreach, EV explores adoption of the most promising commercial and emerging technologies and strategies available today. In particular, EV is the leading independent resource on the technology, policy and economic dimensions of leveraging biomethane from organic waste to cut methane emissions.

