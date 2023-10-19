LoCI Controls Leads the Industry in Implementing New Safety Program and Achieves Major Incidence Rate Milestone

Company-wide trainings focus on safety and reinforce exceptional record of 2,471 days worked without lost time incident

WAREHAM, Mass., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LoCI Controls, Inc., the leader in real-time data and control technology to increase methane capture and reduce emissions from landfills, today announced the launch of a new safety program and recent milestones, leading the way in the municipal solid waste and gas collection industry. 

LoCI's safety program requires that every member of the company's growing Field Service team completes advanced safety trainings, earning certifications in CPR, First Aid, and OSHA's Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response (HAZWOPER) standard.

"By ensuring all LoCI Field Service Representatives are trained in these potentially lifesaving procedures, we're taking important steps to keep our employees safe and reinforce our commitment to safety on and off the landfill. At LoCI, our focus on safety remains paramount — we're proud to lead the industry in offering our team CPR, First Aid, and other safety certifications," said Tom Lindsay, Director of Operations at LoCI Controls.

In addition to launching the enhanced safety program, LoCI has achieved a major safety milestone — a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0%, with 2,471 days worked without a lost time incident.

Used in the United States to assess occupational safety, the TRIR metric looks at injuries and illnesses across hours worked as well as workplace conditions. While the average TRIR across all U.S. industries was 2.9% as of 2021 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting and 2.2% for the solid waste landfill industry, LoCI has maintained its 0% TRIR as hours worked increased dramatically.

"Our on-site team members prioritize their safety and the safety of those around them when working on landfills. LoCI's dedication to health and safety has been a focus since the beginning — maintaining a TRIR of 0% for nearly seven years — and I'm pleased to strengthen that dedication with our new, forward-looking safety program. With advanced safety trainings and certifications, we can offer our support to the wider community and continue to make a difference, now not only in methane emissions reduction, but also potentially in emergency situations," said Peter Quigley, CEO and Chairman at LoCI Controls.

About LoCI Controls
LoCI Controls, Inc. is the leading real-time data and control company that increases methane capture and reduces emissions from landfills. Founded in 2013 by MIT graduates, the company combines on-site measurement and cloud-based software to increase landfill gas collection, while also offering on-site and remote operating support. LoCI's systems are installed on landfill projects across the United States and covered by 25 issued U.S. patents, with additional U.S. and international patents pending. For more information, visit locicontrols.com.  

SOURCE LoCI Controls, Inc.

