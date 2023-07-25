LoCI Controls' Real-Time Data and Control System Installed in First-of-its-Kind Project in California

News provided by

LoCI Controls, Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 10:05 ET

Partnership with Yolo County uses LoCI's unique technology to increase methane capture and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

WAREHAM, Mass., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LoCI Controls, the leader in real-time data and control technology to increase methane capture and reduce emissions from landfills, today announced a new groundbreaking project with Yolo County in California.

This first-of-its-kind project in California provides the Yolo County Central Landfill (YCCL) with LoCI's patented landfill gas capture real-time data and control system as well as on-site and remote operating support to optimize YCCL's gas collection process. LoCI's cloud-connected well-mounted infrastructure measures key gas collection data in real-time and displays it on the company's WellWatcher® user interface. LoCI's data and automated control will drive action on-site at YCCL and result in increased landfill gas capture and emissions reduction.

The California-based project is particularly timely and supports Yolo County and the state's focus on sustainability and innovation. The California Air Resources Board (CARB), the state's government agency that leads programs to reduce air pollution and fight climate change, has publicly recognized the importance and urgency of reducing methane emissions from landfills, the second-leading source of statewide methane emissions. As a short-lived climate pollutant with a global warming potential 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period, CARB noted in its December 2022 webinar, titled Public Workshop: Landfill Methane Emissions in California, that methane emissions reductions will slow the pace of global temperature rise in this decade. Further, CARB's May 2023 workshop on Potential Improvements to the Landfill Methane Regulation highlighted that while reducing organic waste disposal is necessary to avoid increasing emissions in the future, improving direct emissions controls is critical to address methane from past decades of waste disposal at landfills and achieve near-term reductions.

LoCI is leading the way in reducing methane emissions through advanced gas collection technology and real-time data, supporting landfills across the US — now with a presence in California. According to CARB's 2022 Scoping Plan for Achieving Carbon Neutrality, "Through a combination of improvements in operational practices, […] advanced landfill gas collection systems, and increased monitoring to detect and repair leaks, it is estimated that a direct emission reduction of 10 percent is achievable across the state's landfills by 2030."

By implementing its real-time data and control technology at California landfills, LoCI can contribute to the state's crucial goals in fighting climate change. Likewise, with LoCI's landfill gas collection and control system installed, Yolo County will continue to advance environmental stewardship in the state.

"We are thrilled to announce our groundbreaking project with LoCI Controls. This first-of-its-kind initiative in California will optimize our gas collection process, increase methane capture, and significantly reduce emissions, aligning perfectly with our focus on sustainability and innovation. With LoCI's advanced technology, we are proud to contribute to California's carbon neutrality and methane reduction goals," said Marissa Juhler, Director of Integrated Waste Management with Yolo County's Community Services Department.

"We are excited by this opportunity to partner with and support Yolo County's emissions reduction efforts. LoCI's real-time data and control system will empower their Operations team and reduce overall environmental, health, and safety risks. We look forward to our continued relationship with Yolo County as LoCI supports California's carbon neutrality efforts," said Peter Quigley, CEO and Chairman of LoCI Controls.

About LoCI Controls
LoCI Controls, Inc. is the leading real-time data and control technology company that increases methane capture and reduces emissions from landfills. Founded in 2013 by MIT graduates, the company combines on-site measurement and cloud-based software to increase landfill gas collection, while also offering on-site and remote operating support. LoCI's system and technology is installed on landfill projects across the United States and covered by 25 issued US patents, with additional US and international patents pending. For more information, visit locicontrols.com.

