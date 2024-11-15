Lock Your Drink with a Twist: Say Goodbye to Spills

BEND, Ore., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TwistLock Beverage Locking System, renowned for its commitment to making spills a thing of the past, is thrilled to announce its newest locking cup holder: The Vertical Mount.

A quick quarter turn locks your drink securely into the Vertical Mount, keeping it safe from spills on choppy waters or bumpy roads. The Vertical Mount Locking Cup Holder folds neatly out of the way, keeping your space clear of snags even in tight areas.

With its design originating in the aviation industry, the Vertical Mount is a foldable cup holder that has a unique feature. While it is compatible with all standard-sized beverages, when used with TwistLock Drinkware, you can lock it in with a twist— effectively eliminating spills on stormy waters or rough terrain. Crafted with durable materials and engineered to cleanly fold out of the way for a comfortable fit on boats, tractors, RVs, or nearly any other vertical surface.

Key features:

Lock the drink in with a twist to withstand bumps, vibrations, and rough terrain.

Adds safety by preventing loose beverages from becoming projectiles.

Folds out of the way when not in use.

Easy to install using the included mounting kit.

"We are excited to launch the Vertical Mount to our existing lineup of innovative products," says Sam Barnes, Marketing Manager at TwistLock Beverage Locking System. "With its ease and reliability, we are sure that it will become an essential companion for anyone who values convenience and peace of mind while enjoying their favorite drink, no matter how rough the water or roads may be."

The Vertical Mount is now available for purchase on TwistLock Beverage Locking System's website and through select retailers. For more information about TwistLock Beverage Locking System and its range of products, visit www.NeverSpillAgain.com

About TwistLock Beverage Locking System:

The innovative drinkware and locking base system is owned and operated by Precise Flight, Inc. which discovered the need for safe, secure, and reliable cup holder options in the aviation industry. After the first products were launched, Precise Flight, inc., saw the need in all aspects of life in addition to aircraft. With that, the TwistLock Beverage Locking System was born.

