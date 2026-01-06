Lockaway Storage Partners with Toys for Tots for Holiday Toy Drive in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas , Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockaway Storage was proud to partner with Toys for Tots and the United States Marine Corps for a community toy drive that ran from October 1st through December 12th, 2025. The initiative collected new, unwrapped toys to support children in the Texarkana area who might otherwise have gone without gifts during the holiday season.

The partnership began when a Lockaway Storage tenant—who also worked closely with the U.S. Marines—reached out to the Texarkana team to ask if they would support this year's Toys for Tots drive. Lockaway Storage enthusiastically stepped in, helping bring holiday cheer to children and families throughout the community.

Donation boxes were placed at participating Lockaway Storage locations, where community members generously contributed toys for children of all ages. All donations were distributed through Toys for Tots to local families, helping ensure children experienced the joy and excitement of Christmas.

"We were incredibly grateful for the support from our tenants and the Texarkana community," said Susan Hovey, Director of Marketing for Lockaway Storage. "Seeing everyone come together for this cause truly reflected the spirit of the season, and we're honored to have played a role in making the holidays brighter for so many children."

Lockaway Storage thanks everyone who participated and helped make the toy drive a success, supporting the Marines and Toys for Tots in their mission to spread holiday joy throughout Texarkana.

About Lockaway Storage

Lockaway Storage provides secure, convenient self-storage solutions across Texas and Colorado. The company is deeply committed to community involvement and supporting charitable initiatives throughout the year.

https://www.lockaway-storage.com

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots is a program of the United States Marine Corps Reserve that distributes toys to millions of children in need each year, helping ensure they experience the joy and magic of Christmas.

https://www.toysfortots.org/

