Lockboxes from Tuffy Security Products Help Keep Firearms and People Safe

CORTEZ, Colo., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More Americans died of gun-related injuries in 2021 than in any other year on record, according to the most recent available statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With more than 48,000 deaths from gunshot related injuries taking place that year in the US, and these numbers rising every year, more responsibility is being placed on gun owners to make sure their firearms are stored securely. Tuffy Security Products is the top brand for keeping guns and related items safe when in a vehicle and on the go.

To safely transport sidearms during travel, Tuffy Security Products offers two sizes of portable safes to reduce the risk of firearms falling into the wrong hands. The standard size Tuffy Portable Safe (#300) measures 9 ¾" L x 6 ½" W x 1 4/5" H and is a lockable welded steel storage box with a durable black powder coat finish. It's lightweight, at less than three pounds, comes with a low-density foam liner, and is equipped with a three-digit combination lock with a two-point steel cam for added security. The lockbox comes with a two foot long steel security cable that is 2,000-pound tested that can attach to any sturdy mounting surface with its 1/8" steel security anchor point.

Also available is the larger size Tuffy Portable Safe (#303) which measures 11 3/8" L x 7 ¼" W x 1 4/5" H for larger firearms. This product was originally created to be TSA compliant for Homeland law enforcement officers and weighs less than 4 pounds. It features the same durable construction, foam liner, proven locking mechanism and two foot long steel security cable as the smaller unit.

In addition, Tuffy also offers five Tactical Security Lockboxes that are engineered for high security and portability at home and in vehicles. The lockboxes do not require a separate padlock and can be released in seconds to transfer between locations. A gas strut supports the lid open and mounting points are reversible enabling convenient access from either side. A combination push button lock allows for fast keyless entry.

"Our company strives to be part of the solution when it comes to preventing gun violence," said Chip Olson, Marketing Manager for Tuffy Security Products. "Our products feature the best designs, locks and structural materials to keep firearms safe and secure. In addition to portable lockboxes, we also offer console safes, under seat lockboxes, security drawers and other secure enclosures for use in vehicles."

Many of Tuffy's products are vehicle specific using secure mounting points with no drilling required.

About Tuffy Security Products

Tuffy Security Products safeguard valuable gear with North American-made craftsmanship. The full line of Tuffy security solutions provide premium, superior protection against theft, enable safe cargo management, increase gear accessibility and offer the option of flexible keyless lock-entry for multiple users. Tuffy Security Products is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries and Magna, and is a sister company of Bestop Accessories Group, which through acquisition, also consists of Baja Designs, PRP, Softtopper, SpeedStrap, Bullring, Aluminess, sPod, MGP Caliper Covers and Status. For more information, visit Tuffy Security Products' website at www.tuffyproducts.com or call 800-348-8339. Follow on Facebook: @tuffyproducts , Twitter: @tuffyproducts

