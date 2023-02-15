Locke Bio Announces Integration with LegitScript

Collaboration Advances Next Generation of the Digital Health Platform

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locke Bio , a digital health platform company, today announced a collaboration with LegitScript as part of the next generation evolution of the company's platform.

New and existing Locke Bio merchants will benefit from Locke Bio's relationship with LegitScript, an internet and payments compliance company that conducts commercial website monitoring and certification in various healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Locke Bio customers will be connected with a LegitScript team member who can provide expedited, priority reviews and renewals. Major payment processors recognize LegitScript certification, meaning Locke Bio customers can see faster time to enable online payments and online advertising for major sites like Google and Meta. Locke Bio is currently the first digital health software platform that will be working on additional integration options with LegitScript to enhance speed-to-market for its customers.

"The healthcare compliance space can be challenging to navigate, and it is our mission to enable innovative companies such as Locke Bio to confidently and efficiently scale within a highly regulated vertical," said Michal Conley, General Manager of Certification at LegitScript. "Through this partnership with Locke Bio, we are looking forward to streamlining the onboarding process for Locke Bio's new and existing clients – making it easier than ever for them to become LegitScript-certified."

"These strong success cases and important industry partnerships certainly elevate Locke Bio as the gold standard of digital health platforms," said Cathy Tie, CEO and founder of Locke Bio. "LegitScript approval has often been one of the most time-consuming steps in creating an online prescription storefront. But with our new Locke Bio and LegitScript partnership, our applicants receive expedited review and we are seeing reductions in time spent awaiting LegitScript feedback, with the potential to receive certification within weeks. Ultimately, the integration between e-commerce and healthcare is more efficient and seamless than ever before. In the future, Locke Bio is looking forward to further deepening our tech integration with LegitScript – aligning all major stakeholders and further streamlining the process for new and existing brands."

Locke Bio and LegitScript will be hosting a joint webinar on February 21st at 11 am, PT on "Best Practices For Launching a Successful and Compliant DTC Telehealth Brand." Speakers from LegitScript and Locke Bio will be joined by Cole Maudlin, CEO of Gogomeds, a nation-wide, LegitScript approved pharmacy fulfilment network. Participants can RSVP using the following Zoom link HERE .

To learn more about Locke Bio, please visit: https://www.lockebio.com/ .

About Locke Bio

Locke Bio is a digital health platform company dedicated to helping any enterprise launch a fully integrated, branded telehealth service that includes customized patient intake and onboarding, personalized telemedicine consultations, EMR, e-commerce payments, advanced marketing analytics, and a North American provider and pharmacy network. Now, direct-to-consumer prescription brands can go to market without the costly, time-consuming, and onerous work of reinventing the wheel. Visit http://www.lockebio.com to learn more or to request a demo.

SOURCE Locke Bio