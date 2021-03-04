Locke Bio Announces "Shopify for Pharma": Digital Health Platform Offers Turnkey Solution to Creating DTC Health Brands

TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locke Bio, a new digital health company, today announced the formation of a telemedicine and telepharmacy platform for enterprises to easily and efficiently launch their DTC prescription brands with patients, providers and pharmacists. The service is tapping into the growing expansion of DTC prescription categories, and consumers' desire to have their medical conditions diagnosed and treated via telehealth.

The company has raised an undisclosed round from investors that include Origins Pharmacy, Metro Drugs, Mapleview Medical Pharmacy, 10xCapital, IKJ Capital and Empros Capital.

"Locke Bio is proud to be the first end-to-end solution for prescription-based DTC brands providing pharmaceutical products an immediate market opportunity," said Cathy Tie, founder of Locke Bio. "What would normally take companies millions of dollars and 9 to 12 months to build, is ready now. It's literally as easy as setting up a Shopify store, in fact we like to think of ourselves as the Shopify for pharma."

With Locke Bio's plug-and-play solution, enterprises like pharmaceutical companies and pharmacy networks can rapidly launch telemedicine and online pharmacy services in weeks rather than months, at a fraction of the cost of traditional efforts. Locke Bio's solution comes complete with customizable intakes, video consultations, electronic medical record keeping and a built-in pharmacy network in the U.S. and Canada ready to dispense. Locke Bio's platform can cater to a large number of medical conditions, such as mens' and womens' health, mental health, and chronic diseases. The platform also allows companies to take payments from customers with an integrated online payment system, and provides analytics to understand user behavior with integrated analytics.

Locke Bio's proprietary software infrastructure gives companies the ability to get patients' prescriptions dispensed and delivered through licensed pharmacies across the US & Canada. Locke Bio's solution also provides pharmaceutical brands industry grade patient safety and is fully HIPAA/PIPEDA/PHIPA compliant, LegitScript certification ready, with the ability to advertise on Google and Facebook.

"Like the digital distribution opportunity that Amazon and Shopify identified in the 2000's, digital health allows for re-imagination of all traditional healthcare transactions," said Cathy Tie." Just as the democratization of tools to set up e-commerce stores became widely popular to consumers and enterprises alike, we think that now is the right time to democratize these tools for the healthcare industry."

With this announcement, Locke Bio is changing the landscape of the old pharmaceutical supply chain model, and is taking advantage of the digital health trend which has seen more than 1000 full-stack digital health companies launch in the last three years.

"Our solution offers one software to seamlessly and cost-effectively connect patient, provider and pharmacist with a trusted and proven platform," adds Cathy Tie. "We believe that this disruptive model, which brings diagnosis and treatment delivery, purchasing and consumer analytics into one end-to-end solution is the future of DTC pharma."

For more information about Locke Bio, please visit www.lockebio.com .

About Locke Bio

Locke Bio is a digital healthcare company dedicated to helping any enterprise launch a fully integrated, branded digital health service that includes patient intake, telemedicine consultations, EMR, payment, user behavior analytics and a North American pharmacy network. Now, direct-to-consumer prescription brands can go to market without the costly, time-consuming and onerous work of reinventing the wheel. Visit http://www.lockebio.com for a demo.

SOURCE Locke Bio