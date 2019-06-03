Locked-Out Steelworkers to Rally for Fair Contract at Dow Chemical

DEER PARK, Texas, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Locked-out members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 13-1 and supporters from throughout the community will hold a rally on Tuesday, June 4, outside of the Dow Chemical administration building in Deer Park to demand an end to the unnecessary lockout imposed by the company on April 22.

Since then, 235 skilled union workers at Rohm and Hass Texas, a wholly owned subsidiary of multimillion-dollar corporate giant Dow Chemical, have been locked out of their jobs. The company made the decision to impose the lockout after workers twice overwhelmingly rejected unfair contract proposals from the company, despite repeated offers from the union workers to remain on the job while negotiations continued.

"This lockout was a senseless and destructive decision by the company, one that has had wide-ranging negative effects not only on these workers and their families, but the entire community," said USW District 13 Director Ruben Garza. "The company must end the lockout immediately."

WHO: Members and supporters of USW Local 13-1

WHAT: Rally in support of a fair contract and an end to the lockout

WHEN: 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, June 4, 2019

WHERE: Dow Chemical, 4460 TX-225, Deer Park, Texas, 77536

WHY: The lockout has unfairly deprived 235 workers of family and community-supporting jobs, and it has threatened the safety of the community by putting dangerous materials in the hands of overworked, inexperienced employees.

Photo and video opportunities will be available at this event. For more information, contact USW District 13 Sub-Director Ben Lilienfeld at 832-373-9754.

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors For more information: www.usw.org.

CONTACT:

Ben Lilienfeld: 832-373-9754,

blilienfeld@usw.org

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Related Links

http://www.usw.org

