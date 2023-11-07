Lockerbie & Co. Drives Significant ROI for Change Management Clients

PASSAIC, N.J., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockerbie & Co., a leading consulting firm in change management solutions, is pleased to announce an exciting new development in the field of Organizational Change Management. With our data-driven approach, organizations can now achieve remarkable returns on investment when implementing change initiatives.

Change management has long been a critical aspect of successful organizational transitions, ensuring that employees adapt smoothly to new processes and technologies. However, quantifying the return on investment (ROI) for change management efforts has been a challenge for many organizations. Lockerbie is proud to introduce a groundbreaking approach that not only demonstrates the ROI of change management but also provides actionable insights to enhance these returns.

Key Features of Lockerbie's Organizational Change Management Solution:

Data-Driven Metrics: Our solution employs robust data analytics and key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the impact of change initiatives. This includes improvements in productivity, employee satisfaction, reduced turnover, and overall cost savings.



Customizable Dashboards: Lockerbie & Co. offers customizable dashboards that allow organizations to track and visualize their change management progress. These dashboards provide real-time insights to inform decision-making and adjust strategies as needed.



Predictive Analytics: We employ advanced predictive analytics to anticipate potential obstacles and challenges in the change process. This foresight enables organizations to proactively address issues, reducing the risk of costly disruptions.



Actionable Recommendations: Based on the data collected, Lockerbie & Co. offers actionable recommendations to optimize change management strategies, further increasing ROI.

Deysy Ordóñez-Arreola, Change Management Expert at K&C Strategies, commented, "Change management is an investment in the future success of an organization. Our solution helps businesses understand the tangible benefits of their change efforts and make data-driven decisions to enhance those returns. We believe this will revolutionize the way organizations approach and implement change initiatives."

By implementing Lockerbie's Organizational Change Management solution, businesses can expect to see significant improvements in their change management endeavors, leading to higher ROI and more successful transformations.

For more information about Lockerbie's Organizational Change Management services, please visit www.letsgetstrategic.com or contact [email protected].

About Lockerbie & Co.: Lockerbie & Co. is a leading provider of innovative change management solutions, dedicated to helping organizations achieve successful transitions and maximize their ROI on change initiatives. With a team of experts and a commitment to data-driven results, Lockerbie & Co. is at the forefront of the change management industry.

SOURCE Lockerbie & Co.