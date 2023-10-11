Lockerbie & Co. Earns HUBZone Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Local Economic Growth

PASSAIC, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockerbie & Co., a leading management consulting firm, is pleased to announce its recent certification as a Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HubZone) business by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

The HubZone program is a federal initiative designed to promote economic development in historically disadvantaged areas while providing opportunities for small businesses to participate in government contracting. This certification marks a significant milestone for Lockerbie and opens up new avenues for growth and collaboration.

HubZone certification is awarded to businesses that meet specific criteria, including having their principal office located in a designated HubZone area, employing a workforce that is at least 35% HubZone residents, and demonstrating a commitment to community development. Lockerbie successfully met these requirements, positioning us as a socially responsible company dedicated to making a positive impact on our community.

"We are excited and proud to have achieved HubZone certification," said Lockerbie's CEO, Stephanie Lokker. "This certification aligns with our values and underscores our commitment to not only delivering exceptional services but also contributing to the economic growth and development of the communities we serve."

Benefits of HubZone certification for Lockerbie & Co. include preferential access to federal government contracts, set-aside opportunities, and priority consideration in competitive procurements. This certification further enhances our ability to provide valuable services to our government clients and strengthens our position in the marketplace.

As a HubZone-certified business, Lockerbie & Co. is dedicated to fostering economic growth, creating job opportunities, and driving positive change in our HubZone community. We look forward to leveraging this certification to expand our reach and make a meaningful difference in the industries we serve.

For more information about Lockerbie & Co. and its HubZone certification, please visit https://www.letsgetstrategic.com/.

MORE ABOUT LOCKERBIE:

Lockerbie has been in business since 2019 and has quickly become a sought after management consulting firm serving clients that are looking for a partner that can provide end-to-end solutions. Their clients are primarily Fortune 1000, Private Equity firms, and government entities.

For more information, contact:

https://www.letsgetstrategic.com/

