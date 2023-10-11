Lockerbie & Co. Earns HUBZone Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Local Economic Growth

News provided by

Lockerbie & Co.

11 Oct, 2023, 10:55 ET

PASSAIC, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockerbie & Co., a leading management consulting firm, is pleased to announce its recent certification as a Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HubZone) business by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

The HubZone program is a federal initiative designed to promote economic development in historically disadvantaged areas while providing opportunities for small businesses to participate in government contracting. This certification marks a significant milestone for Lockerbie and opens up new avenues for growth and collaboration.

HubZone certification is awarded to businesses that meet specific criteria, including having their principal office located in a designated HubZone area, employing a workforce that is at least 35% HubZone residents, and demonstrating a commitment to community development. Lockerbie successfully met these requirements, positioning us as a socially responsible company dedicated to making a positive impact on our community.

"We are excited and proud to have achieved HubZone certification," said Lockerbie's CEO, Stephanie Lokker. "This certification aligns with our values and underscores our commitment to not only delivering exceptional services but also contributing to the economic growth and development of the communities we serve."

Benefits of HubZone certification for Lockerbie & Co. include preferential access to federal government contracts, set-aside opportunities, and priority consideration in competitive procurements. This certification further enhances our ability to provide valuable services to our government clients and strengthens our position in the marketplace.

As a HubZone-certified business, Lockerbie & Co. is dedicated to fostering economic growth, creating job opportunities, and driving positive change in our HubZone community. We look forward to leveraging this certification to expand our reach and make a meaningful difference in the industries we serve.

For more information about Lockerbie & Co. and its HubZone certification, please visit https://www.letsgetstrategic.com/. For media inquiries, please contact our customer service team at [email protected].

MORE ABOUT LOCKERBIE:

Lockerbie has been in business since 2019 and has quickly become a sought after management consulting firm serving clients that are looking for a partner that can provide end-to-end solutions. Their clients are primarily Fortune 1000, Private Equity firms, and government entities.

For more information, contact:

[email protected] or visit our website https://www.letsgetstrategic.com/

SOURCE Lockerbie & Co.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.