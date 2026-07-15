Locket Solidifies Itself as Go-To Social Platform for Teens and Young Adults

The app reports strong retention and engagement as users turn to sharing with close friends over public feeds and algorithms

The platform has seen significant growth alongside partnerships with Warner Bros., Google, Freya Skye and top Gen Alpha creators

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locket, the close-friends social app, today announced continued growth across its social platform, which is designed to help teens and young users stay connected with close friends in a safer, more intentional online environment. The company also announced the launch of Locket Looks, a new way for users to capture and share fun, personal selfies using AI.

Locket User Interface

As conversations around youth mental health and social media intensify, Locket is building a fundamentally different model that does not have public feeds, algorithms or infinite scrolling. Instead of broadcasting to strangers, the platform is centered around private sharing between trusted friends and small communities.

Locket is exceeding the standard benchmarks across social platforms when it comes to users in the United States. Nearly half (47.6%) of all new U.S. Gen Alpha on Locket remain active one month after joining while daily active users have grown 22% since January 1, 2026. The platform also maintains a 51% daily active users to monthly active users ratio, indicating that more than half of monthly users open the app every single day. Unlike traditional social networks built around large audiences, the average teenager on Locket has just 14 friends on the platform, underscoring its focus on close, trusted relationships. User sharing activity is also accelerating, with total daily image sends increasing 38% since the start of the year and average images sent per user per week rising 18%, reflecting deeper engagement and more frequent communication between close friends.

"Today's social media platforms are built to maximize reach, not relationships," said Matt Moss, founder and CEO of Locket. "We took the opposite approach. Locket removes the public feeds, algorithms and discoverability features that often create pressure and anxiety for young users, replacing them with a private space centered on close friends. We're proving that social media can be both engaging and safer when it's designed around real relationships instead of attention. Our users are excited by 100% of the content they receive because it is sent from their best friends"

Brands, artists and influencers have also taken notice of the platform's ability to better engage with the next generation of fans on a large scale. Recent campaigns featuring global music artists, film studios and digital creators have driven hundreds of thousands of fan interactions through immersive AI-powered experiences, underscoring growing demand for more personalized and participatory forms of online engagement.

Among Locket's recent milestones:

Locket's collaboration with Warner Bros. around Wuthering Heights generated more than 65,000 fan participants and a 30,000+ person waitlist. The experience achieved engagement rates exceeding 50%, and generated more than 110,000 total fan photos with the Wuthering Heights IP and marked the company's first major feature film studio partnership and branded AI experience.





generated more than 65,000 fan participants and a 30,000+ person waitlist. The experience achieved engagement rates exceeding 50%, and generated more than 110,000 total fan photos with the Wuthering Heights IP and marked the company's first major feature film studio partnership and branded AI experience. Rising global artist Freya Skye's launch on Locket sparked hundreds of organic fan TikToks that collectively racked up millions of views. Demand for her Locket exceeded original estimates by 13x, and her Locket saw engagement rates of over 70% with fans generating tens of thousands of images with her AI-powered filter.





Locket partnered with Google DeepMind to launch Locket Looks, a new way to take fun, personal, and creative selfies in Locket using AI, as a launch partner for the Nano Banana 2 Lite model. Early test data indicates over 2M images will be generated in the first few days after launch, with over 30% of active users adopting the feature.

The company is also seeing rapid momentum among creators and influencers using Locket to deepen fan participation and connection:

PresLee Faith added more than 135,000 fans with 65,000 users joining the waitlist. Fans generated more than 170,000 AI-powered images through the experience, which later gained viral traction on TikTok.





Deja Clark saw more than 60,000 fans participate with 38,000 joining the waitlist and over 45,000 AI-generated images created during the campaign.





Jackson Harvey attracted more than 35,000 fans and over 20,000 waitlist signups.

Locket is planning to continue these strategic partnerships with upcoming additions of PaisLee Nelson, NayVee Nelson, Ava + Leah Clements and more.

"We're seeing a fundamental shift in how brands, creators and entertainment companies connect with younger audiences," said Kyle Sanok, growth and community lead at Locket." Today's consumers want experiences that feel personalized and participatory. Locket gives partners a way to reach fans through creative, AI-powered experiences that are shared among trusted friend groups, creating deeper engagement and stronger community."

Safety remains central to the platform's design. AI moderation systems proactively detect and block abusive content before it spreads while chats are monitored for concerning behavior including bullying, harassment or signs of self-harm. Flagged content is reviewed by a dedicated Trust & Safety team to support fast intervention when needed. Locket's prevention-first approach is resonating with both teens and parents looking for healthier alternatives to traditional social media platforms.

About Locket

Locket is a private social platform built around close friends, trusted sharing and safety-first design. Through AI-powered creative tools and private social experiences, Locket is building a healthier alternative to traditional social media for the next generation of users.

Press Contact

Alexa Borislow

[email protected]

SOURCE Locket