LOCKHEED MARTIN AND RED 6 BUILD ON PARTNERSHIP THROUGH MENTOR-PROTÉGÉ AGREEMENT

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Red 6 announced today a strategic joint venture and Mentor-Protégé Agreement under the U.S. Small Business Administration Mentor-Protégé Program.

"Red 6 is thrilled for this opportunity to work more closely with Lockheed Martin. It broadens our existing avenues for progression and rapid integration of Red 6 technology into the broader market using Lockheed Martin's experience and business practices," stated Daniel Robinson, CEO and Founder of Red 6.

This agreement assists both companies' efforts to joint venture, bid, explore future investments and innovate more quickly. Lockheed Martin will gain access to small business teaming partner contracts and bring small business innovation to large programs / contracts. This includes potential Red 6 technology integration into current fighter platforms such as the F-16, F-22 and F-35, emerging trainers such as the TF-50, rotary vertical lift, airlift and new/future programs.

"Lockheed Martin continues making deliberate digital advancements and building partnerships to accelerate technology development across our platforms," said Aimee Burnett, Vice President, Business Development for the Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin. "Strategic partnerships such as this with Red 6 demonstrate our understanding of mission requirements and commitment to provide our customers with 21st Century Security capabilities and integrated air power solutions."

"For example, we submitted the TF-50 aircraft for the U.S. Air Force's and the U.S. Navy's trainer programs, and we're focused on modernizing the platform to meet mission needs. We will ensure pilots have the right tools to support faster, more efficient training for 4th and 5th generation fighter missions and beyond. Our collaboration with Red 6 is helping to accomplish that." Burnett added.

Red 6 is a Lockheed Martin Ventures portfolio company selected in 2020 to accelerate the development and commercialization of Red 6's ATARS. In 2023, the partnership expanded to developing engineering solutions and a technology roadmap to establish an implementation path for Red 6's ATARS into the TF-50 program and associated ground-based training systems.

About Red 6

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE). Red 6 systems are the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that operate in dynamic outdoor environments. Together, they bring virtual and constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments.

