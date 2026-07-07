ANKARA, Türkiye, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Rheinmetall announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that addresses the immediate demand for locally produced munitions in Europe.

With the support of the United States and German governments, the agreement marks the next step toward establishing a joint venture to create the first European centre of excellence for the manufacturing, integration and distribution of ATACMS across NATO and allied European forces.

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall move forward with ATACMS co-production in Europe.

"This partnership marks a watershed moment for European security and allied industrial cooperation. By combining Lockheed Martin's unmatched missile expertise with Rheinmetall's manufacturing excellence, we'll deliver combat-proven capabilities faster and more efficiently to our allies," said Jay Pitman, president, Lockheed Martin International.

"Bringing ATACMS co-production to Germany is a strong signal for Europe's defense industry and for NATO's long-term resilience. This partnership combines proven U.S. technology with European manufacturing strength, creating industrial value in Germany while expanding the capacity allies need to meet growing security demands," said Dennis Goege, chief executive for Europe at Lockheed Martin.

Armin Papperger, CEO Rheinmetall AG: "Our aim is to strengthen the defence capabilities of Germany and Europe. Together with our friends at Lockheed Martin, we are now establishing the industrial base in Germany for modern defence systems, which are in great demand by the armed forces of Europe. By establishing ATACMS production at Rheinmetall's Unterluess site, we are creating new capabilities for Germany and Europe, securing supplies for our customers and strengthening our autonomy in defence policy. We are grateful that Rheinmetall has been selected to set up and operate the world's first and only production facility for ATACMS guided missiles outside the United States."

Commissioned over 125 years ago, Rheinmetall's Unterluess facility is one of the company's most important sites. A total of about 4,000 employees work there. Its core competencies include the production of weapon systems and ammunition, as well as the development, manufacture, and maintenance of tracked vehicles. Unterluess is the largest privately owned firing range in Europe. Last year, the "Werk Niedersachsen"—one of the most modern production facilities for artillery ammunition—was put into operation. A rocket motor factory is currently nearing completion. Production of rocket motors and guided missile components is scheduled to begin as early as 2027.

By co-producing ATACMS missiles on European soil, the partnership supports local capability, increases allied deterrence and contributes to economies on both sides of the Atlantic.

Backed by decades of extensive combat employment, ATACMS has consistently proven its operational effectiveness, precision, and mission reliability in high-intensity conflicts. With significant global demand for ATACMS, Lockheed Martin will continue operating its current production line in Camden, Arkansas until transition is complete.

The agreement underscores Lockheed Martin's commitment to Europe, forging deep, long-term co-production ties with European industry and customers. Lockheed Martin has been a strategic partner for the defense and security of Europe for more than 75 years and remains steadfast in its support of customers and partners across the region.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology leader delivering cutting edge aerospace, missiles, fire control, security and space systems. Our 21st Century Security® vision accelerates the delivery of transformative technologies that keep our customers ahead of emerging threats. More information at lockheedmartin.com.

About Rheinmetall

Headquartered in Duesseldorf, Germany, publicly traded Rheinmetall AG is a integrated technology group. With some 34,000 employees at 160 locations worldwide, Rheinmetall is a leading international supplier of defence systems and a driver of forward-looking technological and industrial innovation in the civil sector. A strong commitment to sustainability is an integral component of Rheinmetall strategy. More information at rheinmetall.com.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin