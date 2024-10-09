Lockheed Martin Announces New F-35 Leader

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) announced today Chauncey McIntosh has been named vice president and general manager of the F-35 Lightning II Program, effective Dec. 1. McIntosh succeeds Bridget Lauderdale, who will be retiring at the end of the year following a 38-year career with the company.

McIntosh, who most recently served as the vice president and deputy of the F-35 program, is an exceptional leader with more than 20 years of business, program management, engineering and customer engagement experience. As the vice president and general manager for the F-35 program, McIntosh will be responsible for further strengthening positive customer experiences by reinforcing and continually growing the capability and reliability of the F-35; showcasing significant program progress; and ensuring the F-35 program meets the speed, agility, quality and affordability requirements deserved and expected by U.S. and international customers.

McIntosh previously led Lockheed Martin's Integrated Warfare Systems & Sensors business, which is responsible for Aegis Weapon System software development. Under his leadership, McIntosh oversaw the successful transformation of Aegis software development. Prior to that role, he served as the vice president and general manager for Lockheed Martin's Training and Logistics Solutions line of business, leading execution and strategic growth of mission readiness and sustainment programs including the F-35. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a master's degree in business administration from American InterContinental University. A full bio for McIntosh is available on the Lockheed Martin website.

"Chauncey is an exceptional leader with distinct qualifications needed to lead the F-35 program. His selection showcases the strength and depth of Lockheed Martin's leadership succession planning," said Greg Ulmer, president, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "Critical leadership appointments like this will continue to advance our 21st Century Security® solutions to support our growing customer needs."

The F-35 is the most advanced, connected fighter aircraft in the world, providing unmatched 5th Generation capabilities and strengthening allied deterrence for the U.S. and its allies. To date, 19 global customers have chosen the F-35 for its advanced, connected capabilities to strengthen 21st Century Security, enhance global partnerships and power economic growth. More than 1,000 F-35s are currently operational around the globe and have generated more than 922,000 flight hours. F-35s operate from 33 bases worldwide, including 10 nations operating on home soil. As adversaries advance and legacy aircraft age, the F-35 is critical to maintaining air dominance for decades to come.

