Lockheed Martin Canada Awarded Extension to its Contract for In-Service Support for Royal Canadian Navy's Halifax Class Frigates

"We are pleased by the vote of confidence from our Royal Canadian Navy customer to continue this existing relationship," said Gary Fudge, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Canada Rotary Mission Systems. As part of our Combat System Integrator portfolio, Lockheed Martin Canada has established a world class in-service support team which is also being recognized by our international customers."

The Lockheed Martin Canada In-Service Support team has provided uninterrupted support to the Halifax Class Combat System, Command and Control System and Trainers for 25 years.

The existing In-Service Support contract commenced in November 2008 with the award of the Halifax Class Modernization project. The In-Service support contract also included support of the legacy Halifax Class system prior to ships entering the shipyard for modernization.

The Combat Management Systems (CMS) support entails hardware and software support for the CMS 330, and the CMS to combat subsystem interfaces, ancillary systems and tools, as well as the integration of new weapons, sensors and information sources.

For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.ca .

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Canada, headquartered in Ottawa, is the Canadian-based arm of Lockheed Martin Corporation, a global security and aerospace company employing 100,000 people worldwide. Lockheed Martin Canada has been Canada's trusted defence partner for nearly 80 years specializing in the development, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. The company employs approximately 1,000 employees at major facilities in Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, Calgary, and Victoria, working on a wide range of major programs spanning the aerospace, defence and commercial sectors.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-canada-awarded-extension-to-its-contract-for-in-service-support-for-royal-canadian-navys-halifax-class-frigates-300664675.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

Related Links

http://www.lockheedmartin.ca

