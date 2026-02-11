Lockheed Martin CEO and CFO to Speak at Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet and Chief Financial Officer Evan Scott will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 2:40 to 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. A replay will be available for two weeks after the presentation.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin.com.

