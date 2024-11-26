Lockheed Martin CFO to Speak at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference

News provided by

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Nov 26, 2024, 09:00 ET

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by CFO Jay Malave at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8:00 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. ET.

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin.com.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Lockheed Martin Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Lockheed Martin Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] today reported third quarter 2024 net sales of $17.1 billion, compared to $16.9 billion in the third quarter...
Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO and CFO to Speak at the Morgan Stanley Conference

Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO and CFO to Speak at the Morgan Stanley Conference

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet and CFO Jay Malave at the Morgan Stanley...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Homeland Security

Homeland Security

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics