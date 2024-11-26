Lockheed Martin CFO to Speak at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference

News provided byLockheed Martin Corporation
Nov 26, 2024, 09:00 ET
BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by CFO Jay Malave at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8:00 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. ET.
Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin.com.
SOURCE Lockheed Martin Corporation
