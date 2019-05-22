Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

BETHESDA, Md., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marillyn Hewson at Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. ET.

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

