Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

BETHESDA, Md., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Chairman, President and CEO James Taiclet at Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. EDT.

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

