Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Citi's 2020 Global Industrials Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marillyn Hewson at Citi's 2020 Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, from 8:45 a.m. to 9:25 a.m. EST.

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

Related Links

http://www.lockheedmartin.com

