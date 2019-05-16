Lockheed Martin Chief Ethics and Enterprise Assurance Officer Named to Compliance Week's 2019 "Top Minds" List

"We are honored that Leo has been recognized for his strong leadership in the areas of ethics and enterprise assurance," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson. "Under Leo's leadership, Lockheed Martin developed a supplier code of conduct that became an industry standard and a sustainability program that has been widely recognized by customers, investors, and stakeholders."

Mackay was recognized alongside the 11 other notable industry leaders in governance, risk, compliance and ethics from this year's "Top Minds" class in a special edition of Compliance Week, where his formative experience as a Navy fighter pilot was profiled as a stepping stone to his private-sector success. The 2019 "Top Minds" class will be recognized next week at Compliance Week's annual conference, where Mackay is also speaking on a panel about the "Expanding Role of the Compliance Officer."

For additional information on Mackay and Lockheed Martin other executive leaders, visit https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/who-we-are/leadership-governance.html.

Additional information on Lockheed Martin's commitment to ethics and enterprise assurance can be found in the company's recently released annual corporate sustainability report: sustainability.lockheedmartin.com/sustainability.

