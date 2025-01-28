Lockheed Martin Declares First Quarter 2025 Dividend

News provided byLockheed Martin Corporation
Jan 28, 2025, 16:37 ET
BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2025 dividend of $3.30 per share. The dividend is payable on March 28, 2025, to holders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2025.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.
SOURCE Lockheed Martin Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article