Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Lockheed Martin

18:45 ET

BETHESDA, Md., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2018 dividend of $2.00 per share. The dividend is payable on June 22, 2018 to holders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2018.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

