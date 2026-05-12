Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2026 Dividend

News provided by

Lockheed Martin

May 12, 2026, 16:52 ET

BETHESDA, Md., May 12, 2026  /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2026 dividend of $3.45 per share. The dividend is payable on June 26, 2026, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2026. Consistent with our full-year guidance, Lockheed Martin is significantly increasing our investments while maintaining our historical practice of disciplined and dynamic capital allocation.    

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics' President Greg Ulmer to Retire, OJ Sanchez named successor

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics' President Greg Ulmer to Retire, OJ Sanchez named successor

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) today announced that Aeronautics President Greg Ulmer has decided to retire after more than 30 years of service to the...
Lockheed Martin Awarded U.S. Space Force Space-Based Interceptor Contracts to Meet Layered Missile Defense Demand

Lockheed Martin Awarded U.S. Space Force Space-Based Interceptor Contracts to Meet Layered Missile Defense Demand

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has been selected by U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to develop capabilities supporting the Space-Based...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics