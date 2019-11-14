Lockheed Martin Honors Three Wounded Veterans through Scholarship Program

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) honors brave men and women who keep our nation safe by sponsoring the Fighting Spirit Scholarship – a scholarship program that provides wounded veterans opportunities to experience flying, sailing and competitive exercise through three nonprofit organizations: Able Flight, Adaptive Training Foundation and Warrior Sailing.

The award recipients for the 2019 Fighting Spirit Scholarship are: retired Army Sgt. Steven Curry, U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. James "Shrap" Crosby and retired Army Sgt. Richard Hursh.

"Steven, James and Richard exemplify that anything is possible if you are courageous and determined," said Frank A. St. John, executive vice president for Rotary and Mission Systems. "We never forget those who have protected our freedom, and we're grateful to these veterans for their sacrifices."

Able Flight selected Sgt. Curry, from Nokesville, Virginia. He was injured in Irag in 2006 by a roadside bomb during his second deployment. After completing his flight training, Curry will receive his Able Flight wings during a presentation at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh airshow in July 2020.

"I have always been fascinated with aviation," said Curry. "I was planning to pursue an aviation career in the military before I was injured. The Fighting Spirit Scholarship is exactly what I need to see my current flight training through to the finish line and work toward a pilot position within the government agency I am currently working for."

Adaptive Training Foundation selected Lance Cpl. Crosby, from Allen, Texas. He was paralyzed when he was hit by shrapnel from three 122mm rockets in 2004, while in Iraq. Crosby will graduate from the ReDefine program after participating in a nine-week intensive athletic training program, followed by participation in an adaptive skiing and snowboarding trip to Lake Tahoe, California.

"The experience one gets from being a member of the Adaptive Training Foundation tribe is unparalleled; The amount of time spent on each individual athlete is comprehensive and sincere," said Crosby. "The Fighting Spirit Scholarship will allow other veterans like myself the opportunity to better themselves both mentally and physically."

Warrior Sailing selected retired Sgt. Hursh, from Alexandria, Virginia. He suffered a right thumb amputation on his dominant hand, right scapula fracture, traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder in 2005 in Iraq. Hursh will earn a nationally recognized Basic Keelboat Sailing Certification after successful completion of the Warrior Sailing Program's Basic and Advanced Training programs.



"The Fighting Spirit Award and Warrior Sailing gives me and other wounded warriors an opportunity to learn to sail and enjoy the water, while connecting with other wounded warriors and the civilian maritime community," said Hursh.

In addition to attending the training programs at no cost, each scholarship recipient and a guest receives roundtrip flights to Fort Worth for a tour of the Lockheed Martin F-35 production facility, VIP tickets to the 2019 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl game and access to other exclusive bowl-related activities.

Able Flight, Adaptive Training Foundation and Warrior Sailing selected one candidate for the Fighting Spirit Scholarship from the pool of applicants who applied through their respective websites.

Learn more about Lockheed Martin's support for active servicemembers and veterans online: https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/who-we-are/communities/military-veteran-support.html

About Warrior Sailing

Warrior Sailing trains wounded, ill and injured military service members and veterans in the sport of sailing and sailboat racing. Training is facilitated by world class coaches using techniques and equipment adapted to meet the different needs of the wounded, ill and injured veterans they serve. These are hands-on training courses, not boat rides, and include opportunities ranging from introductory courses to participation in international competitions. www.warriorsailing.org

About Able Flight

Founded as a nonprofit organization in 2006, Able Flight provides flight training and aviation career training scholarships for people with a variety of physical disabilities, including wounded and disabled veterans. http://ableflight.org/

About Adaptive Training Foundation

Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that focuses not on limitations, but possibilities. Founded by Former NFL linebacker David Vobora and supported through staff and volunteers, the ATF tribe uses physical and motivational techniques to empower people with physical impairments to maximize their capabilities and redefine their futures. http://adaptivetrainingfoundation.org/

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy. https://www.lockheedmartin.com

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company

Related Links

https://www.lockheedmartin.com

