Lockheed Martin, in Collaboration with Intel, Launches New Hardened Security Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has collaborated with Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to deliver a hardened security solution based on new 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors to help protect against cyber threats while providing more consistent service performance.

Security risks have evolved to the point that software-only options simply aren't adequate, and threats are now so complex that perimeter controls, like firewalls, aren't enough.

"Lockheed Martin and Intel have created an innovative solution to help protect against complex cyber threats," said Glenn Kuller, vice president of Advanced Programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "This collaboration combines decades of Lockheed Martin's global security expertise and Intel's computing platform experience."

Now available on 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, the Intel® Select Solution for Hardened Security with Lockheed Martin combines hardware, software and firmware measures that isolate critical data and help protect shared resources such as cores, cache, memory and devices to mitigate cyber threats with more deterministic performance.

The Intel® Select Solution for Hardened Security with Lockheed Martin is benchmarked and optimized for strategic workloads and promotes the reduction of a customer's growing total cost of ownership and accelerated, high-confidence deployment. This Intel® Select Solution will be available from HPE, Mercury, Supermicro and more in the coming months.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

