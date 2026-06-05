Lockheed Martin Investigation Initiated: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Lockheed Martin Corporation - LMT

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) ("Lockheed" or the "Company").

Beginning in early 2024, the Company publicly represented that it had disciplined bidding practices and adequate oversight of its classified defense contracts. However, in three successive disclosures — October 2024, January 2025, and July 2025 — the Company revealed increasing losses due to significantly underestimated costs on several contracts, with each wave of losses larger than the last, and each time management representing that the situation had been fully assessed and contained, only to be contradicted months later. Further, throughout this period, the board quietly amended executive compensation formulas to shield bonuses from the impact of the anticipated losses, and caused the company to repurchase nearly $5 billion of its own stock at prices allegedly inflated by the misleading statements.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Lockheed's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Lockheed shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-lmt/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC