Lockheed Martin, PG&E Corporation, Salesforce and Wells Fargo Launch EMBERPOINT™ to Transform America's Wildfire Prevention, Detection and Response

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) announced the launch of EMBERPOINTTMLLC, a purpose-built venture that will integrate next-generation wildfire solutions to help first responders detect, prevent and fight catastrophic wildfires. This partnership will set a new standard in wildfire safety, enabling more progress than a single company can achieve alone.

EMBERPOINTTM will use artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and integrated command-and-control technologies to help first responders detect fires earlier, prevent their spread and enhance coordination for mitigation efforts. Agencies and utilities will gain access to proven, state-of-the-art systems without the burden of development costs, enabling communities to benefit from advanced, affordable wildfire prevention.

Lockheed Martin will contribute its cutting-edge layered approach to prediction and detection, as well as military-grade autonomous response and suppression capabilities, enabling firefighters to rapidly identify and directly intervene at the earliest stages of wildfire ignition.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company1, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation, will bring deep wildfire mitigation experience, with proven layers of protection and a track record of deploying effective risk management programs across geographically-diverse communities. Contributions or information from Pacific Gas and Electric Company are subject to regulatory approval.

Salesforce will contribute to the digital foundation for EMBERPOINTTM, integrating disparate data streams into a unified, real-time response engine. Leveraging the power of Agentforce and Slack, Salesforce will enable seamless cross-organization coordination to accelerate wildfire response.

Wells Fargo is helping to fund the venture through a capital investment.

WHY IT MATTERS

The risk of wildfires is an escalating national crisis, with wildfires devastating communities, economies, and ecosystems across America and the world. Fires are growing larger, more intense and more frequent, causing billions of dollars in damage each year and placing increasing strain on utility customers and taxpayers.

As heroic firefighters put their lives on the line, further integrated technologies and data can help them respond faster and stay safer. This effort seeks to build upon the remarkable contributions of the firefighting community by equipping firefighters and emergency responders with advanced tools and coordinated solutions to more effectively combat wildfire threats.

LEADERSHIP INSIGHT

"It's time to change the way we think about wildfires and bring the best of American technology and know-how to this growing threat to lives and property. Devastating wildfires are on the rise and this new partnership brings four leading companies in the aerospace, electrical power, tech, and financial industries together to address this national problem," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet. "Building on Lockheed Martin's leading-edge capabilities in space and ground-based sensing systems, autonomous air and land drones, and command and control systems, EMBERPOINT™ aims to combine these skills along with those of our partners to address what is a true national security mission."

"This partnership underscores our commitment to ending catastrophic wildfires," said PG&E Corporation CEO, Patti Poppe. "We plan to seek regulatory approval to pair Pacific Gas and Electric Company's on-the-ground experience with our partners' advanced technology, and properly scale how we identify risk, prevent incidents, and protect the people and ecosystems we serve for the benefit of all society—while staying fully focused on providing safe and reliable energy to our customers. Today's announcement marks the next step in a broader, multi-phase effort to end catastrophic wildfires."

"Agentforce and Slack are powerful tools that can be used to solve the most pressing challenges," said John Somorjai, Chief Corporate Development and Investments Officer, Salesforce. "We look forward to integrating our world-class AI capabilities with the specialized expertise of our partners to combat the escalating threat of wildfires."

WHAT'S NEXT

The EMBERPOINTTM team and technologies will be built out in the coming months, targeting demonstrations in 2026.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $2.1 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 33 on Fortune's 2025 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, expectations, estimates, future plans and strategies of PG&E Corporation or Lockheed Martin Corporation (together, the "Companies"), including regarding the solutions of EMBERPOINTTM and the effectiveness of those solutions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions of management of the Companies ('management"), which management believes are reasonable, and on information currently available to management, but are necessarily subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition to the risk that these assumptions prove to be inaccurate, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include: Pacific Gas and Electric Company's receipt of regulatory approval in a satisfactory time and manner; the effectiveness of technological solutions that EMBERPOINTTM intends to use; the parties' ability to realize anticipated benefits from collaboration; risks associated with new business areas and activities, including ability of EMBERPOINTTM to execute its business plan, scale its operations, and hire skilled personnel; the risks associated with joint ventures and strategic investments, including governance, control matters, and the parties' ability to work together effectively; the ability of EMBERPOINTTM to procure financing, including from other investors; prevailing economic, market, regulatory or business conditions, or changes in such conditions, negatively affecting the parties; potential customers' interest in the services that EMBERPOINTTM intends to offer, including the risk of competition and the risks inherent to contracts with government agencies; reliance on key business partners and suppliers; the ability of EMBERPOINTTM to protect its intellectual property; changes in wildfire risk mitigation technologies; and changes in legislation or regulations. The companies undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

1 EMBERPOINTTM is not the same company as Pacific Gas and Electric Company, the utility; EMBERPOINTTM is not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission; and you do not have to buy EMBERPOINTTM's products in order to continue to receive quality regulated services from the utility.

