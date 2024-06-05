Lockheed Martin Purchases Up to 25 Rocket Launches from Firefly Aerospace

Companies Ink Agreement to Help Bring New Tech to Orbit Faster and Increase Access to Space

DENVER, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) signed an agreement with Firefly Aerospace, Inc., for up to 25 launches on the company's Alpha rocket through 2029.

Under this agreement, Firefly will routinely launch a variety of future Lockheed Martin spacecraft, including new payload technologies, into low-Earth orbit from Firefly's facilities on the west and east coasts.

Lockheed Martin benefits from Firefly's lower-cost launch vehicle, which helps reduce risk for the company's self-funded technology demonstration missions and paves the way for future efforts. The agreement also creates the benefits of a long-term partnership between the two companies and allows for a steady manifest supporting continued growth and technology investment.

"Our goal is to accelerate the delivery of new technology solutions that are flight proven and ready to carry out our customers' critical space missions. Diversifying our options for launch services ensures our ability to prove out technologies we're developing on orbit," said Bob Behnken, director, Ignite Technology Acceleration at Lockheed Martin Space. "This agreement with Firefly solidifies our strategic partnership and will help us continue to deliver new advanced capabilities that keep our armed forces and allies ahead of ready." 

"Firefly appreciates Lockheed Martin's confidence in our rapid launch capability and support to drive critical missions for years to come," said Bill Weber, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "The Firefly team has scaled up Alpha production and testing, and significantly streamlined our launch operations to fly Alpha more frequently and responsively – enabling us to continue delivering the one metric ton rocket the industry demands."

Lockheed Martin is developing payload technologies through internal investment to support a variety of mission areas, such as earth observation, global ubiquitous communications, climate monitoring and beyond. 

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com

