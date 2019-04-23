Lockheed Martin Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

BETHESDA, Md., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) today reported first quarter 2019 net sales of $14.3 billion, compared to $11.6 billion in the first quarter of 2018. Net earnings in the first quarter of 2019 were $1.7 billion, or $5.99 per share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $4.02 per share, in the first quarter of 2018. Cash from operations in the first quarter of 2019 was $1.7 billion, compared to cash from operations of $632 million in the first quarter of 2018.

"The corporation had strong performance in the first quarter which has allowed us to increase our full year financial guidance for sales, profit, earnings per share and cash," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson. "Our differentiated portfolio and record backlog position us well for continued growth, and we remain focused on delivering innovative technologies and solutions for our customers, and long-term value creation for stockholders."

Summary Financial Results

The following table presents the corporation's summary financial results.



(in millions, except per share data)

Quarters Ended







March 31,

2019

March 25,

2018



Net sales

$ 14,336



$ 11,635



















Business segment operating profit1

$ 1,715



$ 1,310





Unallocated items











FAS/CAS operating adjustment

512



451





Other, net2

56



(36)





Total unallocated items

568



415





Consolidated operating profit

$ 2,283



$ 1,725



















Net earnings3

$ 1,704



$ 1,157



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 5.99



$ 4.02



















Cash generated from operations4

$ 1,663



$ 632

















1 Business segment operating profit is a non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for more information.

2 In the first quarter of 2019, the corporation recognized a previously deferred non-cash gain of $51 million ($38 million, or $0.13 per share, after tax) related to properties sold in 2015 as a result of completing its remaining obligations.

3 Net earnings in the first quarter of 2019 include benefits of $75 million, or $0.26 per share, from additional tax deductions, based on proposed tax regulations released on March 4, 2019, which clarified that foreign military sales qualify as foreign derived intangible income. Approximately $65 million, or $0.23 per share, of the total benefit was recorded discretely because it relates to the prior year.

4 Cash from operations in the first quarter of 2018 included cash contributions of $1.5 billion made to the corporation's qualified defined benefit pension plans and net tax refunds of $850 million.









2019 Financial Outlook

The following table and other sections of this news release contain forward-looking statements, which are based on the corporation's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. It is the corporation's typical practice not to incorporate adjustments into its financial outlook for proposed acquisitions, divestitures, ventures, changes in law, or new accounting standards until such items have been consummated, enacted or adopted. For additional factors that may impact the corporation's actual results, refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in this news release.



(in millions, except per share data)

Current Update

January 2019

















Net sales

$56,750 - $58,250

$55,750 - $57,250

















Business segment operating profit

$6,100 - $6,250

$6,000 - $6,150

















Net FAS/CAS pension adjustment1

~$1,475

~$1,475

















Diluted earnings per share2

$20.05 - $20.35

$19.15 - $19.45

















Cash from operations

≥$7,500

≥$7,400















1 The net FAS/CAS pension adjustment above is presented as a single amount and includes expected 2019 U.S. Government cost accounting standards (CAS) pension cost of approximately $2,565 million and expected financial accounting standards (FAS) pension expense of approximately $1,090 million. CAS pension cost and the service cost component of FAS pension expense is included in operating profit as part of cost of sales. The non-service cost component of FAS pension expense is included in other non-operating expense, net in the corporation's consolidated statements of earnings. For additional detail on the corporation's FAS/CAS pension adjustment see the supplemental table included at the end of this news release.

2 Although the corporation typically does not update its outlook for proposed changes in law, the above includes the effect of recently proposed tax regulations confirming that foreign military sales (FMS) qualify for tax deductions for foreign derived intangible income. Even though the proposed regulations are still subject to public comment, the corporation believes incorporating the effect of the proposed regulations yields more accurate disclosure of the company's expectations because the proposed regulations describe the tax treatment of FMS sales in accordance with the corporation's analysis of the Internal Revenue Code.



Cash Activities

The corporation's cash activities in the first quarter of 2019 consisted of the following:

paying cash dividends of $638 million , compared to $586 million in the first quarter of 2018;

, compared to in the first quarter of 2018; repurchasing 1.0 million shares for $281 million , compared to 0.9 million shares for $300 million in the first quarter of 2018;

, compared to 0.9 million shares for in the first quarter of 2018; making capital expenditures of $284 million , compared to $216 million in the first quarter of 2018; and

, compared to in the first quarter of 2018; and making net repayments of $200 million for commercial paper, compared to no net repayments in the first quarter of 2018.

Segment Results

The corporation operates in four business segments organized based on the nature of products and services offered: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The following table presents summary operating results of the corporation's business segments and reconciles these amounts to the corporation's consolidated financial results.



(in millions)

Quarters Ended







March 31,

2019

March 25,

2018



Net sales











Aeronautics

$ 5,584



$ 4,398





Missiles and Fire Control

2,350



1,677





Rotary and Mission Systems

3,762



3,223





Space

2,640



2,337





Total net sales

$ 14,336



$ 11,635



















Operating profit











Aeronautics

$ 585



$ 474





Missiles and Fire Control

417



261





Rotary and Mission Systems

379



311





Space

334



264





Total business segment operating profit

1,715



1,310





Unallocated items











FAS/CAS operating adjustment

512



451





Other, net

56



(36)





Total unallocated items

568



415





Total consolidated operating profit

$ 2,283



$ 1,725



















Net sales and operating profit of the corporation's business segments exclude intersegment sales, cost of sales, and profit as these activities are eliminated in consolidation. Operating profit of the corporation's business segments includes the corporation's share of earnings or losses from equity method investees as the operating activities of the investees are closely aligned with the operations of its business segments.

Operating profit of the corporation's business segments also excludes the FAS/CAS operating adjustment described below, a portion of corporate costs not considered allowable or allocable to contracts with the U.S. Government under the applicable U.S. government cost accounting standards (CAS) or federal acquisition regulations (FAR), and other items not considered part of management's evaluation of segment operating performance such as a portion of management and administration costs, legal fees and settlements, environmental costs, compensation expense, retiree benefits, significant severance actions, significant asset impairments, gains or losses from significant divestitures, and other miscellaneous corporate activities.

The corporation recovers CAS pension cost through the pricing of its products and services on U.S. Government contracts and, therefore, recognizes CAS pension cost in each of its business segment's net sales and cost of sales. The corporation's consolidated financial statements must present pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (referred to as FAS pension expense). The operating portion of the net FAS/CAS pension adjustment represents the difference between the service cost component of FAS pension expense and CAS pension cost. The non-service FAS pension cost component is included in other non‑operating expense, net on the corporation's consolidated statements of earnings. The net FAS/CAS pension adjustment increases or decreases CAS pension cost to equal total FAS pension expense (both service and non-service).

Changes in net sales and operating profit generally are expressed in terms of volume. Changes in volume refer to increases or decreases in sales or operating profit resulting from varying production activity or service levels on individual contracts. Volume changes in segment operating profit are typically based on the current profit booking rate for a particular contract. In addition, comparability of the corporation's segment sales, operating profit and operating margin may be impacted favorably or unfavorably by changes in profit booking rates on the corporation's contracts for which it recognizes revenue over time using the percentage-of-completion cost-to-cost method to measure progress towards completion. Increases in profit booking rates, typically referred to as risk retirements, usually relate to revisions in the estimated total costs to fulfill the performance obligations that reflect improved conditions on a particular contract. Conversely, conditions on a particular contract may deteriorate, resulting in an increase in the estimated total costs to fulfill the performance obligations and a reduction in the profit booking rate. Increases or decreases in profit booking rates are recognized in the current period and reflect the inception-to-date effect of such changes.

Segment operating profit and margin may also be impacted favorably or unfavorably by other items, which may or may not impact sales. Favorable items may include the positive resolution of contractual matters, cost recoveries on severance and restructuring charges, insurance recoveries and gains on sales of assets. Unfavorable items may include the adverse resolution of contractual matters; restructuring charges, except for significant severance actions which are excluded from segment operating results; reserves for disputes; certain asset impairments; and losses on sales of certain assets.

The corporation's consolidated net adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments, represented approximately 33 percent of total segment operating profit in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to 32 percent in the first quarter of 2018.

Aeronautics



(in millions)

Quarters Ended







March 31,

2019

March 25,

2018



Net sales

$ 5,584



$ 4,398





Operating profit

$ 585



$ 474





Operating margin

10.5 %

10.8 %



Aeronautics' net sales in the first quarter of 2019 increased $1.2 billion, or 27 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net sales of approximately $910 million for the F-35 program due to increased volume on production, sustainment and development programs; about $100 million for classified development activities due to higher volume; and about $70 million for the F-22 program due to higher volume on modernization and sustainment programs.

Aeronautics' operating profit in the first quarter of 2019 increased $111 million, or 23 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. Operating profit increased approximately $105 million for the F-35 program due to increased volume on production contracts and higher risk retirements on production and sustainment programs. Adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments and other matters, were comparable in the first quarter of 2019 to the same period in 2018.

Missiles and Fire Control



(in millions)

Quarters Ended







March 31,

2019

March 25,

2018



Net sales

$ 2,350



$ 1,677





Operating profit

$ 417



$ 261





Operating margin

17.7 %

15.6 %



MFC's net sales in the first quarter of 2019 increased $673 million, or 40 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net sales of approximately $295 million for tactical and strike missiles programs due to increased volume (primarily precision fires, classified programs and new hypersonic missile programs); about $220 million for integrated air and missile defense programs due to contract mix and increased volume (primarily Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3)); and about $140 million for sensors and global sustainment programs due to increased volume (primarily Apache and Special Operations Forces Global Logistics Support Services).

MFC's operating profit in the first quarter of 2019 increased $156 million, or 60 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. Operating profit increased approximately $75 million for integrated air and missile defense programs due to contract mix, higher volume and higher risk retirements on international programs (primarily PAC-3 and THAAD); and about $55 million for tactical and strike missiles programs due to higher risk retirements and higher volume (primarily precision fires). Adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments, were about $50 million higher in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Rotary and Mission Systems



(in millions)

Quarters Ended







March 31,

2019

March 25,

2018



Net sales

$ 3,762



$ 3,223





Operating profit

$ 379



$ 311





Operating margin

10.1 %

9.6 %



RMS' net sales in the first quarter of 2019 increased $539 million, or 17 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net sales of approximately $295 million for integrated warfare systems and sensors (IWSS) programs due to higher volume (primarily Radar Surveillance Systems and Multi Mission Surface Combatant) and about $170 million for Sikorsky helicopter programs due to higher volume (primarily the combat rescue helicopter program, military aircraft services, and mission systems programs).

RMS' operating profit in the first quarter of 2019 increased $68 million, or 22 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. Operating profit increased approximately $30 million for IWSS programs due to higher risk retirements and higher volume (primarily Radar Surveillance Systems), partially offset by a $50 million charge for a ground-based radar program; about $15 million for Sikorsky helicopter programs primarily due to higher risk retirements and higher volume for mission systems programs, partially offset by lower margin contracts for helicopter development programs. The increase in operating profit also included an increase of about $15 million for C6ISR (command, control, communications, computers, cyber, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) programs due to lower charges for various programs. Adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments and other matters, were about $30 million higher in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Space



(in millions)

Quarters Ended







March 31,

2019

March 25,

2018



Net sales

$ 2,640



$ 2,337





Operating profit

$ 334



$ 264





Operating margin

12.7 %

11.3 %



Space's net sales in the first quarter of 2019 increased $303 million, or 13 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net sales of $260 million for government satellite programs due to higher volume (primarily Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next Gen OPIR); Global Positioning System (GPS) III; government satellite services; and Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF)); and about $50 million for the Orion program due to higher volume.

Space's operating profit in the first quarter of 2019 increased $70 million, or 27 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. Operating profit increased approximately $65 million for government satellite programs due to higher risk retirements (primarily AEHF) and higher volume (primarily GPS III; government satellite services; and AEHF); and about $15 million for the Orion program due to higher risk retirements and higher volume. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of approximately $20 million due to lower equity earnings for ULA. Adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments, were about $70 million higher in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.

Total equity earnings recognized by Space (primarily ULA) represented approximately $65 million, or 19 percent, of Space's operating profit in the first quarter of 2019, compared to approximately $85 million, or 32 percent, in the first quarter of 2018.

Income Taxes

The corporation's effective income tax rate was 12.4 percent in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 14.9 percent in the first quarter of 2018. The rate for the first quarter of 2019 benefited from additional tax deductions based on proposed tax regulations released on March 4, 2019, which clarified that foreign military sales qualify for foreign derived intangible income treatment. Approximately $65 million, or $0.23 per share, of this benefit was recorded discretely because it relates to the prior year. The rates for both periods benefited from tax deductions for dividends paid to the corporation's defined contribution plans with an employee stock ownership plan feature, tax deductions for foreign derived intangible income related to direct commercial sales, tax deductions for employee equity awards, and the research and development tax credit.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains the following non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures (as defined by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G). While the corporation believes that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial performance of Lockheed Martin, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the corporation's definitions for non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies or analysts.

Business segment operating profit represents the total earnings from the corporation's business segments before unallocated income and expense. This measure is used by the corporation's senior management in evaluating the performance of its business segments and is a performance goal in the corporation's annual incentive plan. Business segment operating margin is calculated by dividing business segment operating profit by sales. The table below reconciles the non-GAAP measure business segment operating profit with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, consolidated operating profit.



(in millions)

2019 Financial Outlook







Current Update

January 2019

















Business segment operating profit (non-GAAP)

$6,100 - $6,250

$6,000 - $6,150



FAS/CAS operating adjustment1

~2,050

~2,050



Other, net

~(125)

~(165)



Consolidated operating profit (GAAP)

$8,025 - $8,175

$7,885 - $8,035















1 Refer to the supplemental table "Other Financial and Operating Information" included in this news release for a detail of the FAS/CAS operating adjustment, which excludes $575 million of expected non-service cost that will be recorded in other non-operating expense, net.



Lockheed Martin Corporation









Consolidated Statements of Earnings1









(unaudited; in millions, except per share data)

























Quarters Ended





March 31,

2019

March 25,

2018













Net sales

$ 14,336

$ 11,635

Cost of sales

(12,148)

(9,977)

Gross profit

2,188

1,658

Other income, net2

95

67

Operating profit

2,283

1,725

Interest expense

(171)

(155)

Other non-operating expense, net

(167)

(210)

Earnings before income taxes

1,945

1,360

Income tax expense3

(241)

(203)

Net earnings

$ 1,704

$ 1,157

Effective tax rate

12.4 % 14.9 % Earnings per common share3









Basic

$ 6.03

$ 4.05

Diluted

$ 5.99

$ 4.02

Weighted average shares outstanding









Basic

282.5

285.5

Diluted

284.3

287.9

Common shares reported in stockholders' equity at end of period

281

284













1 The corporation closes its books and records on the last Sunday of the calendar quarter to align its financial closing with its business processes, which was on March 31 for the first quarter of 2019 and March 25 for the first quarter of 2018. The consolidated financial statements and tables of financial information included herein are labeled based on that convention. This practice only affects interim periods, as the corporation's fiscal year ends on Dec. 31. 2 In the first quarter of 2019, the corporation recognized a previously deferred non-cash gain of $51 million ($38 million, or $0.13 per share, after tax) related to properties sold in 2015 as a result of completing its remaining obligations. 3 Net earnings in the first quarter of 2019 include benefits of $75 million, or $0.26 per share, from additional tax deductions, based on proposed tax regulations released on March 4, 2019, which clarified that foreign military sales qualify as foreign derived intangible income. Approximately $65 million, or $0.23 per share, of the total benefit was recorded discretely because it relates to prior year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation













Business Segment Summary Operating Results













(unaudited; in millions)

































Quarters Ended









March 31,

2019

March 25,

2018

% Change Net sales













Aeronautics

$ 5,584

$ 4,398

27 % Missiles and Fire Control

2,350

1,677

40 % Rotary and Mission Systems

3,762

3,223

17 % Space

2,640

2,337

13 % Total net sales

$ 14,336

$ 11,635

23 %















Operating profit













Aeronautics

$ 585

$ 474

23 % Missiles and Fire Control

417

261

60 % Rotary and Mission Systems

379

311

22 % Space

334

264

27 % Total business segment operating profit

1,715

1,310

31 % Unallocated items













FAS/CAS operating adjustment

512

451





Other, net1

56

(36)





Total unallocated items

568

415

37 % Total consolidated operating profit

$ 2,283

$ 1,725

32 %















Operating margin













Aeronautics

10.5 % 10.8 %



Missiles and Fire Control

17.7 % 15.6 %



Rotary and Mission Systems

10.1 % 9.6 %



Space

12.7 % 11.3 %



Total business segment operating margin

12.0 % 11.3 %



















Total consolidated operating margin

15.9 % 14.8 %



















1 In the first quarter of 2019, the corporation recognized a previously deferred non-cash gain of $51 million ($38 million, or $0.13 per share, after tax) related to properties sold in 2015 as a result of completing its remaining obligations.

Lockheed Martin Corporation









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in millions, except par value)

























March 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018





(unaudited)





Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 991

$ 772

Receivables, net

2,833

2,444

Contract assets

10,497

9,472

Inventories

3,285

2,997

Other current assets

425

418

Total current assets

18,031

16,103













Property, plant and equipment, net

6,140

6,124

Goodwill

10,769

10,769

Intangible assets, net

3,425

3,494

Deferred income taxes

3,169

3,208

Other noncurrent assets1

6,150

5,178

Total assets

$ 47,684

$ 44,876













Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable

$ 3,097

$ 2,402

Contract liabilities

6,796

6,491

Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes

1,861

2,122

Current maturities of long-term debt and commercial paper



1,300

1,500

Other current liabilities1

2,349

1,883

Total current liabilities

15,403

14,398













Long-term debt, net

12,621

12,604

Accrued pension liabilities

11,418

11,410

Other postretirement benefit liabilities

698

704

Other noncurrent liabilities1

5,022

4,311

Total liabilities

45,162

43,427













Stockholders' equity









Common stock, $1 par value per share

281

281

Additional paid-in capital

-

-

Retained earnings

16,278

15,434

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,094)

(14,321)

Total stockholders' equity

2,465

1,394

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary

57

55

Total equity

2,522

1,449

Total liabilities and equity

$ 47,684

$ 44,876













1 Effective Jan. 1, 2019, the corporation adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). As of March 31, 2019, right-of-use operating lease assets were $969 million and operating lease liabilities were $1.1 billion. Approximately $812 million of operating lease liabilities were classified as noncurrent. There was no impact to the corporation's consolidated statements of earnings or cash flows as a result of adopting this standard. The 2018 periods were not restated for the adoption of ASU 2016-02.

Lockheed Martin Corporation





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(unaudited; in millions)























Quarters Ended

March 31,

2019

March 25,

2018







Operating activities





Net earnings $ 1,704

$ 1,157 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating

activities





Depreciation and amortization 277

279 Stock-based compensation 37

38 Gain on property sale (51)

- Changes in assets and liabilities





Receivables, net (389)

(108) Contract assets (1,025)

(1,413) Inventories (288)

(318) Accounts payable 744

1,290 Contract liabilities 305

(478) Postretirement benefit plans 278

(1,145) Income taxes 243

1,064 Other, net (172)

266 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,663

632







Investing activities





Capital expenditures (284)

(216) Other, net 27

130 Net cash used for investing activities (257)

(86)







Financing activities





Dividends paid (638)

(586) Repurchases of common stock (281)

(300) Repayments of commercial paper, net (200)

- Other, net (68)

(128) Net cash used for financing activities (1,187)

(1,014)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents 219

(468) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 772

2,861 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 991

$ 2,393









Lockheed Martin Corporation





















Consolidated Statement of Equity



















(unaudited; in millions)































































Accumulated

















Additional





Other

Total

Noncontrolling





Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stockholders'

Interests

Total

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

Equity

in Subsidiary

Equity



























Balance at Dec. 31, 2018 $ 281

$ -

$ 15,434

$ (14,321)

$ 1,394

$ 55

$ 1,449 Net earnings -

-

1,704

-

1,704

-

1,704 Other comprehensive income, net of tax1 -

-

-

227

227

-

227 Repurchases of common stock (1)

(46)

(237)

-

(284)

-

(284) Dividends declared2 -

-

(623)

-

(623)

-

(623) Stock-based awards, ESOP activity and

other 1

46

-

-

47

-

47 Net increase in noncontrolling interests in

subsidiary -

-

-

-

-

2

2 Balance at March 31, 2019 $ 281

$ -

$ 16,278

$ (14,094)

$ 2,465

$ 57

$ 2,522

1 Primarily represents the reclassification adjustment for the recognition of prior period amounts related to pension and other postretirement plans. 2 Represents dividends of $2.20 per share declared for the first quarter of 2019.











