Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® and University of Iowa Successfully Demonstrate Artificial Intelligence-Commanded Mission

News provided by

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

11 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), in conjunction with the University of Iowa's Operator Performance Laboratory (OPL), completed an artificial intelligence (AI) demonstration using two piloted L-29 aircraft (acting as surrogates for uncrewed systems) performing jamming support in a simulated air-to-ground mission. The successful execution of the electronic attack task by AI agents shows how autonomous uncrewed aerial systems can operate in coordination with crewed tactical platforms in future combat operations, creating a powerful, unified team to address complex threats.

Continue Reading
OPL’s human-piloted L-29s flying as surrogate advanced UAS as they prepare to execute the virtual electronic attack mission (Photo Credit: Collin Clemons)
OPL’s human-piloted L-29s flying as surrogate advanced UAS as they prepare to execute the virtual electronic attack mission (Photo Credit: Collin Clemons)

This project, named Enhanced Collaborative High-Frequency Orientation System (ECHOS), was sponsored by Lockheed Martin's 21st Century Security Demonstrations & Prototypes (D&P) organization. "ECHOS is a terrific example of using artificial intelligence and UAS to further enable the DOD vision of Joint All Domain Operations (JADO), providing new capabilities to identify targets and deliver effects," said Joe Villani, Lockheed Martin D&P vice president.

The L-29s were flown by experienced OPL pilots, following instructions from the AI agents in the form of heading, altitude, and speed cues. Demonstrating how AI can provide data for rapid decision making and increased mission effectiveness by reducing pilot workload. The pilots maintained the option to stop following AI cues if at any point they felt unsafe, or the agent tried to go outside acceptable operating conditions.

"This was an awesome experience, and the event went smoothly. It was an exceptional example of industry and academia working together on a cutting-edge project. We're excited to take this to the next level," said Tom "Mach" Schnell, OPL founder and director.

The AI agents were trained using advanced deep multi-agent reinforcement learning techniques, incentivizing emergent collaborative tactics. There is minimal reward shaping on these agents, emphasizing mission completion. Agents were able to learn these tactics with sparse rewards, ensuring the best possible tactics for the mission were executed.

This demonstration focused on sim-to-real transfer to train an AI agent in a simulated environment, fly it on real aircraft and test the behavior. The tests successfully demonstrated AI agents can be trusted to deliver high performance and reliable behaviors. Throughout day one of testing, the agents aligned between the fighter and target within a very tight tolerance, never allowing the radar to get a track on the fighter. The team successfully completed all test cards ahead of schedule in three days of testing.

By the end of 2023, the Skunk Works and OPL team will test AI in an end-to-end Suppression and Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD/DEAD) mission. Lessons learned will inform follow-on AI/autonomy development in support of future programs such as the Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), as well as ongoing crewed-uncrewed teaming development. This work furthers Lockheed Martin's 21st Century Security vision to deliver integrated, mission-focused capabilities with speed and efficiency to keep our forces and allies ahead of ready.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on X for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Also from this source

Lockheed Martin, Korea Aerospace Industries und Red 6 kündigen erste Augmented-Reality-Integrationsarbeiten für die T-50 Platform an

Lockheed Martin, Korea Aerospace Industries et Red 6 annoncent les premiers travaux d'intégration de la réalité augmentée pour la plateforme T-50

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.