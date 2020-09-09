Lockheed Martin Skunk Works Completes First Go-Live with iBASEt

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, a leading provider of manufacturing, quality, and MRO solutions that enable digital continuity, today shared the success that Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® has achieved with its implementation of iBASEt's Manufacturing Execution System (MES). The first site went live without customization in just eight months, a remarkable achievement considering the complexity of such a project. Future sites are expected to go live even faster.

Lockheed Martin's iBASEt MES deployment delivers leading-edge digital continuity across the company's manufacturing engineering, process planning, shop floor execution, and quality management operations. Over the coming years, iBASEt's MES will be deployed across multiple Lockheed Martin sites.

"Our digital continuity strategy consolidates multiple existing systems into a single platform, allowing for the necessary retirement of many outdated legacy systems," explained Brad Leech, Senior Manager, MES Implementation at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. "The improved capabilities of the system allows our team to quickly adapt, delivering more value to our customers."

"It has been exciting to work with Lockheed Martin along their digital thread journey. Together, we have redefined how a successful MES solution can be deployed within the complex discrete aerospace and defense manufacturing industry," said Naveen Poonian, CEO and President at iBASEt. "In times of change when facing extreme challenges, leaders rise to the occasion and innovate to take the industry to the next level – we are now experiencing this firsthand and have learned a great deal as part of the process."

Brad Leech will be a featured presenter at iBASEt's Excelerate Innovation 2020, a virtual business conference for iBASEt customers, on October 6-7, 2020. Learn more: https://excelerate.ibaset.com/.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a leading provider of manufacturing, quality, and MRO solutions that enable digital continuity across the enterprise. With 30+ years of experience in highly engineered, regulated industries, iBASEt simplifies the complex by empowering customers to gain real-time visibility, take control, and drive velocity across their operations and extended value chain. iBASEt works closely with industry leaders, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Patria Belgium Engine Center. Learn more at iBASEt.com .

